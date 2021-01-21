Richmond extends deadline for utility bill relief program through next week

Customers of Richmond's utilities department experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19 can continue seeking relief on past-due bills through the rest of the month.
The deadline for a COVID-19 utility relief program expired last Sunday; the city department announced Thursday that it has extended the application period to Jan. 31.
The program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, uses federal CARES Act dollars to help utility customers pay down or pay off debt they owe to avoid service disconnections during the pandemic.
Residential and commercial customers who have been impacted by the pandemic financially, are behind on their bills and have not received any other forms of financial aid for their utilities are eligible for the program.
Applications must be submitted and received by the department by the end of the month in order to qualify. Customers may request applications by email (DPUCares@richmondgov.com) or by calling 646-4646. Paper copies of the application can also be found and submitted at the following locations:
• City Hall | 900 E. Broad Street, Room 115
• East District Initiative | 701 N. 25th Street
• Southside Community Services Center | 4100 Hull Street
Richmond residents and businesses may also soon be eligible for relief on real estate and business-related taxes in the next few months, per an ordinance on the Richmond City Council's agenda Monday.
If approved, the city will erase penalties and interest on all past-due real estate tax payments if property owners pay off the principal tax due or arrange a six-month payment plan with the city during an amnesty period in March.
The city would also forgive all penalties and interest on prior admission, lodging and meals tax bills due before April 21 during a similar amnesty period in April.
(804) 649-6178