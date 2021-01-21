Richmond extends deadline for utility bill relief program through next week

Customers of Richmond's utilities department experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19 can continue seeking relief on past-due bills through the rest of the month.

The deadline for a COVID-19 utility relief program expired last Sunday; the city department announced Thursday that it has extended the application period to Jan. 31.

The program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, uses federal CARES Act dollars to help utility customers pay down or pay off debt they owe to avoid service disconnections during the pandemic.

Residential and commercial customers who have been impacted by the pandemic financially, are behind on their bills and have not received any other forms of financial aid for their utilities are eligible for the program.

Applications must be submitted and received by the department by the end of the month in order to qualify. Customers may request applications by email (DPUCares@richmondgov.com) or by calling 646-4646. Paper copies of the application can also be found and submitted at the following locations:

• City Hall | 900 E. Broad Street, Room 115

• East District Initiative | 701 N. 25th Street