Falcon season is in full swing in downtown Richmond.

A female peregrine falcon that has nested on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building has laid not one, but two eggs in the past week, about three weeks after the annual "Falcon Cam," a live stream of the nesting area operated by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, went live for 2023.

The pair of falcons making its nest atop the office building is the same one that set up shop there in 2022.

The first egg was laid overnight between Sunday, March 19 and Monday March 20, with the second egg following shortly before noon Wednesday.

DWR says that intervals of 48 to 72 hours between eggs are normal for falcons, and that a third egg is expected sometime between Friday morning and midday Saturday.

