Falcon season is in full swing in downtown Richmond.
A female peregrine falcon that has nested on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building has laid not one, but two eggs in the past week, about three weeks after the annual "
Falcon Cam," a live stream of the nesting area operated by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, went live for 2023.
The pair of falcons making its nest atop the office building is the same one that set up shop there in 2022.
The first egg was laid overnight between Sunday, March 19 and Monday March 20, with the second egg following shortly before noon Wednesday.
DWR says that intervals of 48 to 72 hours between eggs are normal for falcons, and that a third egg is expected sometime between Friday morning and midday Saturday.
Today in history: Mar. 24
1976: Isabel Peron
In 1976, the president of Argentina, Isabel Peron, was deposed by her country’s military.
DANIEL OCHOA DE OLZA
1980: Oscar Arnulfo Romero
In 1980, one of El Salvador’s most respected Roman Catholic Church leaders, Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero, was shot to death by a sniper as he celebrated Mass in San Salvador.
Anonymous
1989: Exxon Valdez
On March 24, 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez (vahl-DEEZ’) ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.
JOHN GAPS III
1999: NATO
In 1999, NATO launched airstrikes against Yugoslavia, marking the first time in its 50-year existence that it had ever attacked a sovereign country. Thirty-nine people were killed when fire erupted in the Mont Blanc tunnel in France and burned for two days.
Susan Walsh
2012: Dick Cheney
Former Vice President Dick Cheney, with a long history of cardiovascular problems, underwent a heart transplant at a Virginia hospital.
Kamran Jebreili
2015: Germanwings Flight 9525
In 2015, Germanwings Flight 9525, an Airbus A320, crashed into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board; investigators said the jetliner was deliberately downed by the 27-year-old co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz.
Frank Augstein
2016: Radovan Karadzic
In 2016, a U.N. war crimes court convicted former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic of genocide and nine other charges for orchestrating a campaign of terror that left 100,000 people dead during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia; Karadzic was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Beatrix Stampfli
2017: Graham Spanier
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier was convicted of hushing up child sexual abuse allegations in 2001 against Jerry Sandusky, whose arrest a decade later blew up into a major scandal for the university.
Matt Rourke
2020: Summer Olympics
In 2020, the International Olympic Committee announced that the Summer Olympics in Tokyo would be postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus.
Mike Groll
2021: Jessica Walter
Jessica Walter, whose roles included a scheming matriarch on TV’s “Arrested Development” and a stalker in the film “Play Misty for Me,” died at 80.
Richard Shotwell
2021: Rachel Levine
The Senate confirmed former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be the nation’s assistant secretary of health; Levine was the first openly transgender federal official to win Senate confirmation.
Caroline Brehman