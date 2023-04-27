Two chicks from the peregrine falcon nest located atop a downtown Richmond office building have hatched this week.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, which operates the popular "Richmond Falcon Cam" livestream, posted an update Wednesday morning that two of the four eggs in this year's clutch had fully hatched, with the first hatch coming shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and the second following overnight.

The first signs of hatching started to appear Tuesday afternoon, according to DWR. A "pip," a small hole in an egg that indicates a chick is starting to hatch, appeared in one egg shortly after noon and in a second later that evening.

New chicks weigh just over 1 ounce and cannot maintain their own core body temperature for the first two weeks of life, so the parents will spend time keeping the chicks warm while also incubating the remaining two eggs.

2023 is the third consecutive year that this pair of peregrine falcons has made its nest in a box set up on the 21st floor of the western Riverfront Plaza tower in downtown Richmond.

DWR set up the nesting area as part of a conservation project to help regrow the species. Peregrine falcons are considered a threatened species in Virginia, with about 30 pairs nesting across the state each spring.

Top five weekend events: Drive-By Truckers, 'Incanto' and Richmond Restaurant Week Drive-By Truckers Incanto at Lewis Ginter Herbs Galore Richmond Restaurant Week Something in the Water, Virginia Beach