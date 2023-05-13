Richmond's avian enthusiasts had to survive nearly two weeks without the popular Falcon Cam livestream due to an equipment malfunction, but the feed has now been restored.
The stream went down April 27, a day after the first two chicks of a four-egg clutch hatched in a nest box set up on the 21st floor of the western Riverfront Plaza tower in downtown Richmond.
The Department of Wildlife Resources, which operates the stream, posted on April 29 that the power supply to the camera had malfunctioned, but that they hoped to have the stream back up and running by the middle of the following week.
People are also reading…
But a few days later, the agency put up a new post, indicating that the replacement of a part housed inside the building had not successfully restored power to the camera, which meant troubleshooting parts housed on the building ledge, near the nest box itself.
Because the first two weeks for chicks are an especially dangerous time — new chicks cannot regulate their own body temperature for two weeks after hatching — DWR opted to wait longer to assess the camera issues.
"Not only would this work be incredibly stressful for the adults and chicks," DWR wrote in its May 3 post, "but it would also result in the chicks not being brooded or fed for an extended period of time."
In fact, DWR did not access the ledge at all during the wait, meaning that for a brief period, DWR biologists and the average Falcon Cam watcher were on a level playing field in terms of new information on the nest: none whatsoever.
But just over a week later, DWR announced that the camera was back up and running — and that the other two chicks had hatched.
The fix required to reactivate the stream will leave watchers without sound for the rest of the season, but many viewers will surely feel that it was a price worth paying at the end of the season when the falcon chicks take their first flight.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Two boys in San Antonio saved a 19-year-old chihuahua while fishing, watch tornadoes touch down in Kansas and Oklahoma, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
In San Antonio, Texas, 10 and 11-year-old John and Robbie Stanley got to be the heroes when they noticed a elderly chihuahua stuck in the weed…
Severe thunderstorms erupted across Kansas, Oklahoma and surrounding areas on May 11, leading to multiple tornadoes.
Watch the moment a stray bullet hit the field during a Little League game in San Marcos, California.
Storm chaser Mike Scantlin had to take shelter in a barn as larger than baseball-sized hail pummeled Larned, Kansas, but he made sure two dogs…
Four sisters are building the first Hobbit-style village in the green hills of their small village, hoping to attract fans of “The Lord of the…
Gold hunters are scouring the rivers in California after an unusually wet winter created powerful water currents that loosened particles of mu…
Over 100 speeding chihuahuas, many in costume, competed in the annual Running of the Chihuahuas event in Washington, D.C., on May 6.
A motorway bridge in western German was demolished after it had been closed for 17 months for safety reasons.
Living on the International Space Station is more than cool science experiments and awesome Earth views... astronauts have chores too!
Sean McGoey (804) 649-6012
@SeanMcGoey on Twitter