Richmond's avian enthusiasts had to survive nearly two weeks without the popular Falcon Cam livestream due to an equipment malfunction, but the feed has now been restored.

The stream went down April 27, a day after the first two chicks of a four-egg clutch hatched in a nest box set up on the 21st floor of the western Riverfront Plaza tower in downtown Richmond.

The Department of Wildlife Resources, which operates the stream, posted on April 29 that the power supply to the camera had malfunctioned, but that they hoped to have the stream back up and running by the middle of the following week.

But a few days later, the agency put up a new post, indicating that the replacement of a part housed inside the building had not successfully restored power to the camera, which meant troubleshooting parts housed on the building ledge, near the nest box itself.

Because the first two weeks for chicks are an especially dangerous time — new chicks cannot regulate their own body temperature for two weeks after hatching — DWR opted to wait longer to assess the camera issues.

"Not only would this work be incredibly stressful for the adults and chicks," DWR wrote in its May 3 post, "but it would also result in the chicks not being brooded or fed for an extended period of time."

In fact, DWR did not access the ledge at all during the wait, meaning that for a brief period, DWR biologists and the average Falcon Cam watcher were on a level playing field in terms of new information on the nest: none whatsoever.

But just over a week later, DWR announced that the camera was back up and running — and that the other two chicks had hatched.

The fix required to reactivate the stream will leave watchers without sound for the rest of the season, but many viewers will surely feel that it was a price worth paying at the end of the season when the falcon chicks take their first flight.