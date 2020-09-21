Richmond families, teachers share concerns about length of virtual school day

"I am not in support of shortening the school day because I believe we have a duty to teach and educate our nation's children no matter the circumstances," said Nicole Nelson, a teacher at Overby-Sheppard Elementary. "We must consider choosing a path and putting all we have into it because we will be successful if given the time and chance to pursue success."

Draft changes would end live teaching before noon for all grade levels daily. Board member Jonathan Young said the revisions improve the previous schedule.

"I still think the best approach is to be very clear about providing a radical deference to our teachers," Young said. "My recommendation is that we adopt a schedule that looks more like the new proposal but still be clear that there is no one size fits all."

Right now, Virginia law requires at least three hours of daily instructional time for Kindergarten. For 1st grade through 12th grade, the requirement is five-and-a-half hours, which can be delivered through synchronous, asynchronous, or blended instruction.

RPS plans to survey families and teachers about the schedule in a survey this week, Epp said.