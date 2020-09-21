Richmond families, teachers share concerns about length of virtual school day

Families and teachers who largely described feeling drained and concerned by a virtual school day they said stretches too long wrote in en masse ahead of Monday's School Board meeting hoping to affect change.
School leaders prepared draft revisions after hearing an earful last week from families adjusting to classes that put children in front of screens while buildings remain closed to due to COVID-19, but the Board did not vote.
"There will be more work done," said Board Chairwoman Linda Owen, thanking those who took the time to express their concerns after comments were read aloud for two hours.
School systems across the state and around the country are grappling with how to keep children engaged while school buildings are closed, a situation officials worry could aggravated inequities that existed long before the pandemic thrust low-wage workers further into economic uncertainty.
Now on top of the ever-present threat of job loss and worries over contracting a potentially fatal virus, families have a new concern: is this much screen time bad for their kids?
"I think the challenge that we face as a school division is how do we come up with the best solution that provides enough structure and guardrails to make sure our kiddos don't lose a year of learning and also acknowledges and provides for some level of flexibility for our students and families," Tracy Epp, the system's chief academic officer, said in an interview.
Currently, most students across grade levels participate in online instruction from 9:15 a.m. until at least 3 p.m. There is a mix of synchronous and asynchronous instruction, along with breaks in between.
Meredith Thompson, a mom of a fifth grader at Mary Munford Elementary, said her son had a hard time staying focused virtually, and ended up participating in a pod for some social interaction. She’s just one of the vocal parents in RPS who have been demanding shorter school days.
She was critical of the proposed changes.
"The adjusted schedules being presented today are an insult to the overwhelming public comment last week. Your response to parents informing you that the virtual day is too long and unsustainable is to reduce lunch and recess time?" she wrote to the Board.
One parent said she and two other parents pulled their kids from the city school system because of the long day.
"I’ve pulled my daughter and two of my friends decided to pull their kids to homeschool ... just this weekend. I think you will lose many more if this continues. From what I’m hearing at the playground and in the neighborhood, virtual schooling is very hard for 3rd grade and below," said Whitney Watson.
Other parents reported seeing exhaustion, sadness, and a lack of joy for school, but not everyone supported the revisions.
"I am not in support of shortening the school day because I believe we have a duty to teach and educate our nation's children no matter the circumstances," said Nicole Nelson, a teacher at Overby-Sheppard Elementary. "We must consider choosing a path and putting all we have into it because we will be successful if given the time and chance to pursue success."
Draft changes would end live teaching before noon for all grade levels daily. Board member Jonathan Young said the revisions improve the previous schedule.
"I still think the best approach is to be very clear about providing a radical deference to our teachers," Young said. "My recommendation is that we adopt a schedule that looks more like the new proposal but still be clear that there is no one size fits all."
Right now, Virginia law requires at least three hours of daily instructional time for Kindergarten. For 1st grade through 12th grade, the requirement is five-and-a-half hours, which can be delivered through synchronous, asynchronous, or blended instruction.
RPS plans to survey families and teachers about the schedule in a survey this week, Epp said.
Also on Monday, the Board voted to adopt an amended student code of conduct that significantly reduced consequences for certain behaviors like talking in class or cheating on a test. The Legal Aid Justice Center, who has consistently pushed RPS to amend the code of conduct, endorsed the plan.
The adoption of the new code of conduct comes as RPS released data that showed that during the system issued more than 5,000 suspensions during the 2019-2020 school year, resulting in students missing a collective 18,000 days of school.
(804) 649-6948