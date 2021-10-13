Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin says workforce issues are among top concerns as economy recovers

“I think the office space will be occupied - the question is at what price,” Barkin said after noting that the market for industrial and warehouse space is "booming."

“You are going to have organizations using less space,” in the office market, Barkin said. “I do think downtown commercial real estate space is going to be challenged from a rent and price perspective.”

Yet, "the economy is going to adjust," he said. "That is creative destruction."

“As best as I can tell – and we have certainly done the stress tests –the banks are well capitalized against that,” he said.

Barkin said he think the housing market will remain strong.

“I think this generation of Millennials wants a house," he said. "I do think that more and more people working remotely are going to want a house or a little more house.”

“On the supply side, it is really, really hard to find construction workers right now," he said. ‘There are houses going up, but I don’t see the building that we saw back in 2004 or 2006.”

Labor shortages and the potential long-term consequences of that are a troubling issue, he said.