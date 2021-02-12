Richmond finance director leaving; interim director named; third high-ranking city official to leave since January

Another top-level position in Richmond City Hall is going to an interim official following the departure of current city finance director John Wack, who is leaving to a job with Henrico County Public Schools.

Sheila D. White, who's been with the city since June, will serve as interim director of finance, effective February 27, Mayor Levar Stoney announced in a news release Thursday evening.

“This is an opportunity for personal and professional growth for him, and I wish John all the best in his future endeavors," Stoney said in a statement. "Fortunately, the department is in good hands with a talented team under the leadership and experience of Sheila White.”

Wack will become Chief Financial Officer for the Henrico County Public Schools beginning in March.

Stoney also praised Wack for helping "turnaround" the city's finance office. Prior to his arrival, the city routinely submitted annual financial reports late, due to employee turnover, a lack of training, and challenges in implementing a new financial system.

White, the city's senior deputy director of finance, has more than 20 years of experience as a public accountant, according to a city news release.