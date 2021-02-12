Richmond finance director leaving; interim director named; third high-ranking city official to leave since January

Another top-level position in Richmond City Hall is going to an interim official following the departure of current city finance director John Wack, who is leaving to a job with Henrico County Public Schools.
Sheila D. White, who's been with the city since June, will serve as interim director of finance, effective February 27, Mayor Levar Stoney announced in a news release Thursday evening.
“This is an opportunity for personal and professional growth for him, and I wish John all the best in his future endeavors," Stoney said in a statement. "Fortunately, the department is in good hands with a talented team under the leadership and experience of Sheila White.”
Wack will become Chief Financial Officer for the Henrico County Public Schools beginning in March.
Stoney also praised Wack for helping "turnaround" the city's finance office. Prior to his arrival, the city routinely submitted annual financial reports late, due to employee turnover, a lack of training, and challenges in implementing a new financial system.
White, the city's senior deputy director of finance, has more than 20 years of experience as a public accountant, according to a city news release.
Wack is the third high-ranking official to leave City Hall in recent months. Mark Olinger, the former director of the city’s Department of Planning and Development Review, resigned last month week. Former City Council Chief of Staff Lawrence Anderson, who was came to work for the city in November 2019, resigned in January.
***
In other City Hall staffing news, Jason Alley - the local chef and restaurant owner who was named the city's temporary “provisional policy adviser” last year - has had his position extended for three additional months.
Alley started the full-time job liaising between Richmond small-business owners and city officials in early November and it was funded through the end of 2020 with $8,000 in CARES Act money, Jim Nolan, Stoney’s spokesman, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last year.
Alley will now be with the city through March and in the same role. He retains his $4,000 a month salary, Nolan said, though it's no longer funded through CARES money.
Nolan added that Alley was initially hired in response to the administration’s decision to have an advisor in that portfolio to assist with pandemic response for small businesses." Since the position is provisional, an open search wasn't required, but would be if the role becomes permanent.
In his time with the city, Alley has "has worked on multiple projects in economic development and DPW including external communication, small business grants, parklettes, heaters, PPE kits, as well as assisting in policy revisions and drafting new policies to support small business recovery," Nolan said.