Richmond fire chief offers condolences to Chesterfield family in press conference addressing the city's recent fire fatalities

Chief Melvin Carter had scheduled Friday's press conference before the tragic Chesterfield house fire to raise awareness of fire prevention after three fatal fires in Richmond so far this year. That figure, in just the first quarter of 2021, surpasses the total number of fire fatalities in all of the prior three years.

“Our hearts and prayers and thoughts go out to the family that lost lives in Chesterfield today, as well as the brave men and women of the Chesterfield Fire Department and all the efforts they did to save that family,” Carter said. "I know well as the members of the Richmond Fire Department know, what it’s like to give your all, do your best, risk life and limb to save others. The men and women of our fire department do that, the men and women of the nations’ fire departments do that every day and to be unsuccessful at saving someone’s life, particularly children, weighs heavily on their men and women.”