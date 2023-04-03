Three construction workers were injured, one critically, Monday morning in a four-alarm electrical fire at Mutual on Main, a high-rise undergoing renovation at 9th and Main streets in downtown Richmond.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, Assistant Chief Christine Richardson said.

She said the fire at the old Mutual Assurance Building at 909 E. Main St. was contained in the the basement and was quickly put out.

But the fire sent heavy, dangerous smoke up the elevator shaft, spreading through the building, Richardson said.

Since the building is a high rise, and checking every floor in the heavy smoke was a challenge, authorities called out a dozen engines, she said.

Police and U.S. Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives officers responded as well, blocking off Main Street between 9th and 10th, as well as a block of Cary Street.

From the Archives: Richmond Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels Tunnels