 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Richmond Fire Department extinguish Belle Isle fire

  • 0
Richmond Fire Department, Belle Isle fire

The Richmond Fire Department extinguished a brush fire last Saturday beneath the pedestrian bridge leading to Belle Ilse. At the scene, light smoke and bright flames could be seen emerging from a log jam beneath the Potterfield Bridge.

 Courtesy of the Richmond Fire Department

The Richmond Fire and Emergency Services extinguished a brush fire beneath the pedestrian bridge leading to Belle Ilse. 

First responders arrived to the scene around 6:46 p.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from the department. At the scene, light smoke and bright flames could be seen emerging from a log jam beneath the Potterfield Bridge. Crews used a three-angle fire assault to quickly put out the fire, according the department.

Firefighters deployed two water-rescue units and attacked the fire from both upstream and downstream. Crews also tackled the fire from the top of the bridge at the same time.

The incident was marked under control at 8:18 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia cracks down after 500 Rohingya refugees escape detention center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News