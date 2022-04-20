Richmond Fire Department extinguishes Belle Isle fire

The Richmond Fire and Emergency Services extinguished a brush fire beneath the pedestrian bridge leading to Belle Ilse.

First responders arrived to the scene around 6:46 p.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from the department. At the scene, light smoke and bright flames could be seen emerging from a log jam beneath the Potterfield Bridge. Crews used a three-angle fire assault to quickly put out the fire, according the department.

Firefighters deployed two water-rescue units and attacked the fire from both upstream and downstream. Crews also tackled the fire from the top of the bridge at the same time.

The incident was marked under control at 8:18 p.m. and no injuries were reported.