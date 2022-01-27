Richmond Fire Department reminds residents to be safe with space heaters during cold months

In light of major fire incidents occurring in cities like New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore, Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter and staff discussed this week how the department is working to increase fire safety awareness in Richmond.
“The reason we thought that this briefing was both important and timely is because of what has occurred in Richmond in terms of fire safety and the loss of life in 2021,” Carter said. “But not only here in the City of Richmond…but the loss of life that’s occurring nationally.”
Carter alluded to several incidents that captured public attention, like what happened on Jan. 10 in New York when 17 people were killed in apartment fire in a Bronx high-rise. Investigators told the Associated Press that a malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire in the 19-story building.
On Tuesday, three Baltimore firefighters were killed while responding to a house fire. The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that four freighters were trapped inside a vacant, three-story rowhome after debris collapsed.
One fire firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene, two were pronounced dead at the hospital and another was injured.
Last year in Richmond, there were 9 fatal fire incidents and a total of 12 fatalities in in the city, according to the Richmond Fire Department.
Carter says the fire department wants to be proactive in reducing fatal fires in the future by engaging with and educating the community.
“We —and I mean we because it's the fire department, your fire department, as well as the citizens of Richmond and our visitors — are working together to ensure that we reduce the incidents of fire and definitely the loss of life to our citizens and our visitors,” Carter said.
The department expanded its effort in canvassing homes and delivering free smoke detectors for residents. Carter says the department canvassed 45,000 homes and installed more than 750 smoke alarms in 2021.
The Richmond Fire Department intends to double its efforts again in 2022 with another round of canvassing in February focusing on multi-family homes in particular.
As residents bring out their space heaters and electric blankets in the coming months, the Richmond Fire Department ask individuals to reduce the risk of winter fires, be wary of potential fire hazards in their home and contact the Fire Prevention Office at (804) 646-6640 and the Smoke Alarm Request line at (804) 646-1526.
