Richmond Fire Department reminds residents to be safe with space heaters during cold months

In light of major fire incidents occurring in cities like New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore, Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter and staff discussed this week how the department is working to increase fire safety awareness in Richmond.

“The reason we thought that this briefing was both important and timely is because of what has occurred in Richmond in terms of fire safety and the loss of life in 2021,” Carter said. “But not only here in the City of Richmond…but the loss of life that’s occurring nationally.”

Carter alluded to several incidents that captured public attention, like what happened on Jan. 10 in New York when 17 people were killed in apartment fire in a Bronx high-rise. Investigators told the Associated Press that a malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire in the 19-story building.

On Tuesday, three Baltimore firefighters were killed while responding to a house fire. The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that four freighters were trapped inside a vacant, three-story rowhome after debris collapsed.

One fire firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene, two were pronounced dead at the hospital and another was injured.