Richmond Fire pulls body from James River near Huguenot Bridge

Lauren Winstead, 23, of Henrico County, and Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield County, went missing about 3:15 p.m. May 30. They plunged over Bosher's Dam on paddleboards. They were among a group of 12 people on a float trip that started out at Watkins Landing in Powhatan County.

Richmond Fire crews pulled a body from the James River Monday morning near the Huguenot Bridge. The remains are presumed to be those of Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield, who was swept away on the river on Memorial Day, a police spokesperson said.

The body was found about 8:50 a.m. in the middle of the river, about 200 yards east of the bridge. Authorities put a boat into the water at 8 a.m. at Pony Pasture and went to the Huguenot Bridge. A citizen called Richmond authorities to report the body.

The body is "presumed to be of that of our missing persons report, Sarah Erway, however, as with any investigation we must work very closely with the state medical examiner to confirm the identity, said Henrico police spokesman Matt Pecka.

Authorities have been searching since Memorial Day for the remains of two women who disappeared in the James River.

The remains of Lauren E. Winstead were found in the River Wednesday just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge.

Winstead, 23, of Henrico County, and Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield County, went missing about 3:15 p.m. May 30. They plunged over Bosher’s Dam on paddleboards. They were among a group of 12 people on a float trip that started out at Watkins Landing in Powhatan County.

Their 10 companions, riding paddleboards or inflatable rafts, also plunged over the dam but were rescued or got to safety on their own.

