Richmond Fire pulls body from James River

  • Updated
Richmond Fire crews pulled a body from the James River Monday morning in the area of Huguenot Flatwater, authorities confirmed.

The river-access at Huguenot Flatwater is blocked with police and fire vehicles. Police spokeswoman Tracy Walker said more information would be released later Monday.

Authorities have been searching since Memorial Day for the remains of two women who disappeared in the James River.

The remains of Lauren E. Winstead were found in the River Wednesday just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge.

Winstead, 23, of Henrico County, and Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield County, went missing about 3:15 p.m. May 30. They plunged over Bosher’s Dam on paddleboards. They were among a group of 12 people on a float trip that started out at Watkins Landing in Powhatan County.

Their 10 companions, riding paddleboards or inflatable rafts, also plunged over the dam but were rescued or got to safety on their own.

