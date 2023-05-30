Share this article paywall-free.
Annual testing of the James River floodwalls in the city is set to begin Saturday, which means streets and bridges in the area will be closed during testing times.
The Richmond Department of Public Utilities warns drivers to expect traffic impacts during testing, which will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Saturday, June 3 through Friday, June 9.
DPU also says that signs and barricades will be posted in the area to alert drivers.
The schedule of road closures:
- Saturday, June 3: The entrance to the Mayo Bridge will be closed at Hull Street. Southbound traffic to the island will be allowed, but not through traffic.
- Sunday, June 4: The entrance to the Mayo Bridge will be closed at Dock Street. Northbound traffic to the island will be allowed, but not through traffic.
- Monday, June 5: East Byrd Street will be closed between South 12th and Virginia streets.
- Tuesday, June 6: Brander Street will be closed at the entrance to the Richmond Wastewater Treatment Plant and Ancarrow's Boat Ramp.
- Wednesday, June 7: The intersection of South 12th and East Byrd streets will be closed; Dock Street will be closed between South 18th and South 21st streets.
- Thursday, June 8: Goodes Street will be restricted to one lane of traffic at the CSX railroad crossing.
- Friday, June 9: East Cary Street will be closed between South 20th and South 22nd streets.
On days when the Mayo Bridge is closed due to testing, no form of through traffic will be allowed, including pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
