Richmond Folk Festival ends on an upbeat note

“You know the blues,” Jimmy “Duck” Holmes sang on Sunday as he strummed his guitar and opened his noon set at the 18th annual Richmond Folk Festival.

But Holmes’ style of the genre, Bentonia blues, is distinct in that it prominently features open E minor and open D minor and originates from his Mississippi hometown, Bentonia.

When he’s not touring to play at festivals and other venues, Holmes is the proprietor of the Blue Front Café in Bentonia — the oldest continuously operating juke joint in Mississippi. The café, which his parents opened in 1948, is where he was first introduced to the style of blues from which he has made his career. Holmes has owned the venue since 1970.

In 2019, his contributions to the blues genre caught the attention of The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach.

“Somehow he got my performance and he got interested in this style and the sound,” Holmes said just before taking the stage Sunday, the final day of the three-day Folk Festival that brought thousands of spectators to enjoy performances on six stages at the city’s downtown riverfront.

Auerbach, who also does producing, worked with Holmes on his album ”Cyprus Roads,” which would be nominated for a Grammy. The Black Keys went on to perform at Blue Front Café.

By the second song of his set at the CarMax Stage near Brown’s Island on Sunday, the tent began to fill with more than 100 people — a crowd about a third of the size of Holmes’ small hometown that has been the birthplace of a style of blues.

“I can’t make you dance, but I can sure tell you some stories and lay some music,” he said before he launched into a more upbeat song and people’s heads started to bob along.

Meanwhile, over at the CoStar Group Stage on Brown’s Island, Bnat el Houariyat and Esraa Warda brought the sounds of Morocco to Richmond.

The sextet of women sang in their native language while playing various drums and tambourines as Warda danced. The women of Bnat el Houariyat traveled from Marrakesh to be at the festival, while Warda visited from New York.

Musical offerings ranged from U.S.-based acts to performers from Africa, South America and Mexico. Genres included hip-hop and R&B to country and folk to blues, bluegrass and a cappella.

On the far end of Brown’s Island at the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion, a crowd of more than 100 listened to a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain”— albeit with an accordion leading the instrumentals.

Couples linked up and swayed side to side while singing along. Andre Thierry and the band Zydeco Magic continued to rouse the crowd for about an hour with zydeco music— a Creole-inspired genre that originates in Louisiana.

Thierry and Zydeco Magic were a main attraction to the festival for attendee Mona Jain. An area resident, she tries to make it to the event every year. This year, she brought her mother-in-law to explore the music and foods.

“I always think zydeco is a lot of fun and full of energy,” Jain said while she waited for food from The Pie Guy, among more than 30 food vendors at the weekend-long festival.

The event is produced by Venture Richmond Events in partnership with the National Council for the Traditional Arts, the Center for Cultural Vibrancy, Virginia Humanities and the city of Richmond.