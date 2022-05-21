Richmond Forum announces 2022-23 lineup, which includes a recent Nobel Prize winner

The Richmond Forum announced its lineup for the 2022-23 season Saturday night during this season’s final event.

The Forum, a Richmond institution that brings notable cultural figures to town for speeches and conversations, was founded in 1986, and presents its programs at the Altria Theater.

Recently, the group added the option for subscribers to stream its programs online.

The upcoming season will begin in November with retired Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, who will present “The State of Play: Geopolitical Actions, Reactions and Consequences.” He will speak to the current state of world affairs and look to the future.

In January, the Forum will host 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa, who will present “The Integrity of Facts.” She founded the digital media company Rappler in the Phillipines, and will discuss how social media is used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse.

In February, it will be explorer and paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi, presenting “An Evening with Neanderthals.”

Al-Shamahi works in hostile, disputed, and unstable regions of the world collecting fossils from caves to tell a more complete story of Neanderthals and early humans. She hosted the 2018 PBS series “Neanderthals: Meet Your Ancestors.”

March will bring Emmy- and Tony-winning actor John Lithgow for an evening titled “The World According to Lithgow.” Per the Forum, “He is a spritely and whimsical poet for adults and children who will undoubtedly treat the audience to an original limerick or two.”

The April finale will be a panel discussion with Cornel West and Thomas Chatterton Williams, speaking on their common commitment to “The Absolute Condemnation of No One.”

The Forum says that, “Issues of race, cancel culture, philosophy, and art are sure to be woven together in a wide-ranging intellectual reflection on this cultural moment.”

Forum subscribers have until June 18 to renew their seats, and new subscriptions will go on sale July 7.