Richmond gas bills expected to increase 40% due to rising fuel costs

The city of Richmond announced Friday that customers of its gas utility should expect to see their monthly gas bills increase by about $38.
According to a city news release, the wholesale cost of natural gas that the city uses to heat the homes of its residential and commercial customers has doubled from $0.57 per 100 cubic feet to $1.13. Officials say the Richmond Gas Works must pass on the cost without any markup by law.
The public utility company provides service to about 120,000 residential and business customers in Richmond and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield.
The price hike follows a previous rise in gas costs last fall that resulted in an estimated 15% increase in monthly gas bills. The new rise is expected to increase bills by about 40% for households that use 70 cubic feet of gas per month.
With the continued rise in gas prices, the utility company will begin adjusting prices on a monthly basis instead of quarterly, according to the release.
According to the American Gas Association and a Reuters news report from May, the price of natural gas is the highest it's been in a decade due to rising demand and smaller supply in storage.
Richmond Gas Works customers who need help with rising costs can seek financial assistance from the city by visiting
RichmondGasWorks.com.
Counties with the worst commutes in Virginia
Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person's day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Craig County
- Average commute time: 33.9 minutes
--- #144 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 18.1% longer than state average
--- 22.8% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 72.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (90.4%), carpooled (7%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.4%)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#29. New Kent County
- Average commute time: 34 minutes
--- #138 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 18.5% longer than state average
--- 23.2% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 76%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (5.4%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.9%)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Floyd County
- Average commute time: 34.3 minutes
--- #127 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 19.5% longer than state average
--- 24.3% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 57.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (10.7%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.3%)
Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Northumberland County
- Average commute time: 34.3 minutes
--- #127 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 19.5% longer than state average
--- 24.3% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 45.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (5.7%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (8%)
Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Loudoun County
- Average commute time: 34.5 minutes
--- #118 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 20.2% longer than state average
--- 25.0% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 40.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (76.2%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (3.6%), worked from home (7.9%)
Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock
#25. Page County
- Average commute time: 34.8 minutes
--- #111 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 21.3% longer than state average
--- 26.1% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 46.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.1%), carpooled (14.5%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.8%)
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Sussex County
- Average commute time: 34.9 minutes
--- #106 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 21.6% longer than state average
--- 26.4% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 61.6%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (2.1%)
Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Caroline County
- Average commute time: 35.1 minutes
--- #98 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 22.3% longer than state average
--- 27.2% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.4%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%
- Worked outside county of residence: 61.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (4.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.4%)
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons
#22. King and Queen County
- Average commute time: 35.2 minutes
--- #95 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 22.6% longer than state average
--- 27.5% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%
- Worked outside county of residence: 78.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (5.8%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (8.5%)
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Essex County
- Average commute time: 35.7 minutes
--- #81 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 24.4% longer than state average
--- 29.3% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.4%
- Worked outside county of residence: 55.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.4%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4%)
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Buckingham County
- Average commute time: 36.3 minutes
--- #71 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 26.5% longer than state average
--- 31.5% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.1%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 60.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.2%)
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Manassas
- Average commute time: 36.5 minutes
--- #66 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 27.2% longer than state average
--- 32.2% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%
- Worked outside county of residence: 69.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (76.2%), carpooled (13%), walked (2%), public transportation (3.4%), worked from home (4%)
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Louisa County
- Average commute time: 36.7 minutes
--- #61 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 27.9% longer than state average
--- 33.0% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.0%
- Worked outside county of residence: 57.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.6%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.6%)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Clarke County
- Average commute time: 38.1 minutes
--- #43 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 32.8% longer than state average
--- 38.0% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%
- Worked outside county of residence: 69.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.7%)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#16. King George County
- Average commute time: 38.1 minutes
--- #43 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 32.8% longer than state average
--- 38.0% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.9%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.0%
- Worked outside county of residence: 35.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (1.8%), worked from home (4.1%)
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Orange County
- Average commute time: 38.2 minutes
--- #40 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 33.1% longer than state average
--- 38.4% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%
- Worked outside county of residence: 58.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.1%)
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Culpeper County
- Average commute time: 38.2 minutes
--- #40 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 33.1% longer than state average
--- 38.4% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.4%
- Worked outside county of residence: 48.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (4.4%)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Spotsylvania County
- Average commute time: 38.3 minutes
--- #38 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 33.4% longer than state average
--- 38.8% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.0%
- Worked outside county of residence: 55.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (77.8%), carpooled (12.7%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (2.7%), worked from home (4.9%)
Wikipelli // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Mathews County
- Average commute time: 38.6 minutes
--- #35 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 34.5% longer than state average
--- 39.9% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 61.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (13.1%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.3%)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#11. King William County
- Average commute time: 39.1 minutes
--- #31 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 36.2% longer than state average
--- 41.7% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 71.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (88.2%), carpooled (4.1%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6%)
Bryan Pilati // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Amelia County
- Average commute time: 39.9 minutes
--- #22 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 39.0% longer than state average
--- 44.6% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 72.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.8%), carpooled (4.8%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (3.5%)
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Rappahannock County
- Average commute time: 39.9 minutes
--- #22 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 39.0% longer than state average
--- 44.6% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 17.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 53.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (74.7%), carpooled (12.8%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.9%)
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Prince William County
- Average commute time: 40 minutes
--- #21 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 39.4% longer than state average
--- 44.9% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.9%
- Worked outside county of residence: 49.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (75.3%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (4.9%), worked from home (4.8%)
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Manassas Park
- Average commute time: 40.5 minutes
--- #18 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 41.1% longer than state average
--- 46.7% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 30.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 73.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (70.5%), carpooled (15.1%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (7.3%), worked from home (5.6%)
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Stafford County
- Average commute time: 40.5 minutes
--- #18 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 41.1% longer than state average
--- 46.7% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.4%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 56.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (74%), carpooled (13.5%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (3.8%), worked from home (5.7%)
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Fauquier County
- Average commute time: 41 minutes
--- #17 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 42.9% longer than state average
--- 48.6% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 54.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (1%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (8%)
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Surry County
- Average commute time: 41.3 minutes
--- #16 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 43.9% longer than state average
--- 49.6% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.4%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 74%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (1%), public transportation (2.9%), worked from home (3%)
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Warren County
- Average commute time: 41.7 minutes
--- #15 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 45.3% longer than state average
--- 51.1% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.8%
- Worked outside county of residence: 52.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (75.1%), carpooled (14.9%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.9%)
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Westmoreland County
- Average commute time: 42.6 minutes
--- #11 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 48.4% longer than state average
--- 54.3% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 55.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (9.1%)
Greenjettaguy82 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Cumberland County
- Average commute time: 44.8 minutes
--- #6 longest among all counties nationwide
--- 56.1% longer than state average
--- 62.3% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%
- Worked outside county of residence: 74.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (12.7%), walked (0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.5%)
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons