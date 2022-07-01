Richmond gas bills expected to increase 40% due to rising fuel costs

The city of Richmond announced Friday that customers of its gas utility should expect to see their monthly gas bills increase by about $38.

According to a city news release, the wholesale cost of natural gas that the city uses to heat the homes of its residential and commercial customers has doubled from $0.57 per 100 cubic feet to $1.13. Officials say the Richmond Gas Works must pass on the cost without any markup by law.

The public utility company provides service to about 120,000 residential and business customers in Richmond and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield.

The price hike follows a previous rise in gas costs last fall that resulted in an estimated 15% increase in monthly gas bills. The new rise is expected to increase bills by about 40% for households that use 70 cubic feet of gas per month.

With the continued rise in gas prices, the utility company will begin adjusting prices on a monthly basis instead of quarterly, according to the release.

According to the American Gas Association and a Reuters news report from May, the price of natural gas is the highest it's been in a decade due to rising demand and smaller supply in storage.

Richmond Gas Works customers who need help with rising costs can seek financial assistance from the city by visiting RichmondGasWorks.com.

