Richmond health officials aim to vaccinate 70% of adults by July 4; they'll need 36,000 more people

Echoing President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of all U.S. adults inoculated against COVID-19 by July 4, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney set the same vaccination benchmark for the city Wednesday.
About 67% of all adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of a vaccine. In Richmond, however, only 51% of the city's adults have received at least one dose, said Amy Popovich, nursing manager of the Richmond and Henrico County health districts.
Approximately 36,000 people would need a dose of the vaccine for the city to meet the 70% target. To try to get there, the city health district will shift more of its resources to public outreach and walk-up clinics in communities where vaccination numbers lag.
The mayor announced the city's vaccination goal in a weekly news conference Wednesday.
"We're going to shoot for that," Stoney said of the 70% goal. "If we find out if we find ourselves at less than 70%, I still think that's still a good thing. We're getting more and more people vaccinated."
Popovich said that as part of a summer vaccination campaign, local health officials will focus more on administering vaccines and conducting outreach at smaller community-oriented locations, such as churches and grocery stores, in neighborhoods where fewer vaccinated people live. She added that the health department on Thursday will release forms for businesses and community organizations that are interested in coordinating on-site vaccination events.
"We'll switch our focus from our large mass vaccination events to smaller mobile events where we will provide vaccines and education, connections and other resources as well," she said. "This switch to much smaller teams will allow us to vaccinate and educate in more areas across the city and really meet people where they are."
She said the health district will aim to hold about eight vaccination events each week. The district will continue the Wednesday evening walk-up clinics at George Wythe High School that have been held regularly over the last few weeks.
While there will be fewer large-scale vaccination events, Jason Alley, a former chef and restaurateur the city hired in November as a provisional policy adviser to work with other local business owners, said a vaccination drive will be held at Southside Plaza on June 12. He said the event will also include a job fair that will help local businesses and organizations that are struggling to fill positions.
"The South Side area has some of the highest concentrations of lower income families, so we want to make sure that we're doing something that's really accessible to these vulnerable populations," he said. "It seems like a really good opportunity to have multiple services under one umbrella."
Popovich was optimistic about the 70% goal.
"Our families and friends will get to return to fun summer activities like going to the pool and parties on their block once they're vaccinated," she said. "We know that Richmonders love their neighbors, their families and the community, so I think we can get there."
