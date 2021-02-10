Richmond, Henrico among first in Va. to release equity data for recent cases, vaccinations

In Henrico, where about 1 in 4 people who tested positive for COVID in the last four weeks was Black, the percentage drops to 10% of vaccinations.

Whites in both localities made up less than 30% of cases in the same timeframe, but are almost 40% of vaccinations.

The answer to "why?" isn't simple, and the gaps in vaccinations aren't because these populations aren't eligible for a dose. Black and Latino workers make up nearly a third of the state's health care workforce but were never a third of vaccinations when Virginia was in the first phase.

At least 43% of cleaning staff statewide are Latino or an immigrant. This industry is included among the professions outlined in the first and second phases because of the high risk of exposure, but there's no guarantee that they're receiving vaccines at the same rate as physicians or police officers.