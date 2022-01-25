Richmond, Henrico endorse testing with mild symptoms in line with CDC, not Youngkin's COVID plan

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's COVID-19 action plan, announced last week, calls for Virginians with mild-to-no symptoms to forgo coronavirus testing in hopes of lessening the strain on Virginia's supply. As of Tuesday, it's not clear what that means for Richmond and Henrico's health districts since the guidelines — which go against recommendations outlined by federal and state health agencies — are not yet finished.
So the health departments are sticking to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and advising residents to get tested if they develop any symptoms, were potentially exposed, are unvaccinated or have been asked to submit to testing by a school, workplace or health care provider.
"That guidance [from Youngkin] came out in a context where we are experiencing a real shortage of access to tests, but 2 to 3 weeks from now, we're going to be in a different scenario," said Danny Avula, the director of Richmond and Henrico's health districts, in a Monday media briefing. "Cases will come down ... the supply chain for testing will continue to improve. We've already seen that, really, even in the last week."
The average number of daily infections has dropped from more than 18,000 two weeks ago to slightly over 12,000 on Tuesday. That's still higher than any figure recorded in 2020 or 2021.
But, Avula said, a part of Youngkin's plan that will likely not change regardless of case counts is the need to preserve testing for schools, nursing homes and hospitals.
At the end of December, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and the Virginia Department of Health urged people with mild COVID cases to avoid emergency rooms.
In a joint statement, VHHA and VDH wrote that unnecessary visits risked further delays in care for patients "experiencing a true medical crisis and contribute to the depletion of fine resources including medical staff, testing kits, personal protective equipment, and therapeutic treatments."
On Jan. 19, the average number of people hospitalized on any given day peaked at 3,875 — the highest ever recorded throughout the pandemic in Virginia.
At more than 140 outbreaks, nursing home, multicare and assisted living facilities account for nearly all the listed outbreaks in progress on VDH's website. Daycare, Pre-K and K-12 schools have the second-most outbreaks in progress at 26.
Throughout January, children under 18 were experiencing the most cases and hospitalizations VDH has ever recorded among this age group. Almost 300 children have been hospitalized with COVID in the month of January. In December, the total number was less than 100.
Richmond and Henrico's health districts have continued running a community testing center at Richmond Raceway in partnership with AshBritt, a Florida-based rapid-response company which helped Virginia run its mass vaccination centers, and stationed testing and vaccine clinics in schools.
Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said the testing centers continue to operate at capacity, which translates roughly 3,000 viral tests known as PCRs per week. But appointment slots aren't filling up as quickly as they have been in the past month.
"So another good sign that hopefully we've reached the peak of this omicron surge," Popovich said.
Popovich added that the national shortage of rapid test kits has put a pause on the health departments distributing them at vaccination and testing events to prioritize the existing supply to communities facing a greater risk of contracting the virus.
This includes people who are uninsured, refugee and immigrant communities and those who are experiencing homelessness. In Richmond, the highest case rates have consistently been concentrated in the city's public housing and South Richmond.
Upcoming testing events
Wednesday Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Richmond Raceway by appointment only at vase.vdh.virginia.gov.
Wednesday Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eastern Henrico Rec Center. No appointment needed.
Thursday Jan. 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Southside Plaza. No appointment needed
Friday Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Southwood
Upcoming walk-up vaccination events
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Arthur Ashe Athletic Center
Wednesday Jan. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at John Marshall High School
Thursday Jan. 27 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 400 E Cary St.
Thursday Jan. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Binford Middle School
Friday Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Northside YMCA
Friday Jan. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts
