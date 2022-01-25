Richmond, Henrico endorse testing with mild symptoms in line with CDC, not Youngkin's COVID plan

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's COVID-19 action plan, announced last week, calls for Virginians with mild-to-no symptoms to forgo coronavirus testing in hopes of lessening the strain on Virginia's supply. As of Tuesday, it's not clear what that means for Richmond and Henrico's health districts since the guidelines — which go against recommendations outlined by federal and state health agencies — are not yet finished.

So the health departments are sticking to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and advising residents to get tested if they develop any symptoms, were potentially exposed, are unvaccinated or have been asked to submit to testing by a school, workplace or health care provider.