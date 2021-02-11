Richmond, Henrico, Hanover public schools closed Friday

Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Amelia County: Closed Friday
Caroline County: Closed Friday
Charles City County: Closed Friday
Goochland County: Closed Friday
Hanover County: Closed Friday
Henrico County: Closed Friday
Dinwiddie County: Closed Friday
Louisa County: Closed Friday
New Kent County: Closed Friday
Powhatan County: Closed Friday
Richmond: Closed Friday
COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
John Tyler Community College:Campuses will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and will be closed Friday.
Reynolds Community College: Closing for in-person classed Friday
University of Richmond: Opening at 10 a.m. Friday
Virginia Commonwealth: Opening at 10 a.m. Friday
