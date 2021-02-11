 Skip to main content
Richmond, Henrico, Hanover public schools closed Friday
Richmond, Henrico, Hanover public schools closed Friday

Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Amelia County: Closed Friday

Caroline County: Closed Friday

Charles City County: Closed Friday

Goochland County: Closed Friday

Hanover County: Closed Friday

Henrico County: Closed Friday

Dinwiddie County: Closed Friday

Louisa County: Closed Friday

New Kent County: Closed Friday

Powhatan County: Closed Friday

Richmond: Closed Friday 

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

John Tyler Community College:Campuses will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and will be closed Friday.

Reynolds Community College: Closing for in-person classed Friday

University of Richmond: Opening at 10 a.m. Friday 

Virginia Commonwealth: Opening at 10 a.m. Friday

