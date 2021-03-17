Richmond, Henrico launch hotline to schedule vaccine appointments for residents who are 65 and older

Richmond and Henrico health districts announced that residents ages 65 and up will no longer have to wait for an email or phone call to sign up for a vaccine appointment.
The launch of a COVID-19 hotline open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will allow older adults to directly schedule a slot. The number is 804-205-3501.
A Wednesday media release said the health districts have called or emailed nearly every individual in this age group who pre-registered for a dose - about 35,000 remained last week - but the hotline is a step toward making the process easier in an already technology-heavy system.
“We’ve heard from frustrated seniors who have missed our calls that it’s not sustainable for them to live their lives right next to their telephone,” said Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico. “We’re hopeful that cutting out some steps in the registration process helps us vaccinate more seniors and makes the process easier for everyone.”
Navigating vaccine registration has caused some exasperation among older Virginians who, despite being among the most likely to contract the virus, were struggling to access a dose while health districts expand eligibility.
While about half of the more than 1.8 million Virginians who have received at least one dose were in age groups 60-plus, more than 41% of vaccinations in that age range are among people in the 60 to 69 range.
Between Richmond and Henrico, which have administered at least 116,430 shots as of Wednesday, the percentages were similar, with almost 53% of vaccinations being among residents who are 60 years or older but the 60 to 69 group having an advantage.
With the availability of a local hotline, and hundreds of thousands of doses coming in to Virginia, health officials expect the painstaking strain of getting vaccine appointments should soon lift. Though in other states like North Carolina and California, callers have swamped the county appointment hotlines and caused major wait times.
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts stressed that due to limited staff capacity and vaccine supply, only people ages 65 and up can use the line to schedule an appointment.
Those who haven't pre-registered for a shot can do so at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA.
