Richmond, Henrico launch hotline to schedule vaccine appointments for residents who are 65 and older

Richmond and Henrico health districts announced that residents ages 65 and up will no longer have to wait for an email or phone call to sign up for a vaccine appointment.

The launch of a COVID-19 hotline open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will allow older adults to directly schedule a slot. The number is 804-205-3501.

A Wednesday media release said the health districts have called or emailed nearly every individual in this age group who pre-registered for a dose - about 35,000 remained last week - but the hotline is a step toward making the process easier in an already technology-heavy system.

“We’ve heard from frustrated seniors who have missed our calls that it’s not sustainable for them to live their lives right next to their telephone,” said Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico. “We’re hopeful that cutting out some steps in the registration process helps us vaccinate more seniors and makes the process easier for everyone.”

Navigating vaccine registration has caused some exasperation among older Virginians who, despite being among the most likely to contract the virus, were struggling to access a dose while health districts expand eligibility.