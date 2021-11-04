Richmond, Henrico to open vaccine clinics for 5-to-11-year-olds in schools near the least-vaccinated neighborhoods

“I’d be surprised if we see more than 40% coverage in this age group, unfortunately,” Moss said on Thursday. “It obviously just limits our ability as communities, as a society, to slow transmission as much as possible. Eventually most people who are unvaccinated are going to get infected.”

Nationally, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that a third of parents with children ages 5 to 11 will wait and see how the vaccine works among youth. Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico’s health districts, is among the 27% of parents who plan to get their younger child vaccinated as soon as possible.

“My youngest just turned 5 recently. I actually have three kids who are between the ages of 5 to 11. My kids are also in Richmond Public Schools and of course, had to wear masks and distance but we were also virtual last year,” Popovich said in a Thursday media briefing. “They also have the advantage of having a mom who’s been involved in vaccine work and gotten to see the progress all along.”