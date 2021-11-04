Richmond, Henrico to open vaccine clinics for 5-to-11-year-olds in schools near the least-vaccinated neighborhoods

Richmond and Henrico County are launching Saturday vaccine clinics for newly eligible 5-to-11-year-olds starting Nov. 13 in schools near communities facing the highest risk of contracting coronavirus.
The locations include Martin Luther King Middle School and George Wythe High School, both of which have student populations that are more than 96% Black or Latino.
While the odds of severe illness are not as likely in children as they are in older adults, federal data has shown Black and Latino children represent almost 65% of pediatric deaths from COVID-19 nationwide.
This demographic data is not publicly reported in Virginia or most states, an issue driven by a lack of standardization in reporting.
But in recent weeks, Richmond and Henrico’s health districts announced that white and Latino 12-to-17-year-olds in the city were being vaccinated at between two to three times the rate of Black children in the same age group.
Cat Long, spokeswoman for the local health districts, said the disparity has largely persisted and the agency is expecting a similar pattern to occur among the estimated 44,000 children in Richmond and Henrico who are now able to get the vaccine.
Anecdotally, nurses and outreach workers across the localities report a spectrum of skepticism among parents as the primary reason why adults and children over 12 remain unvaccinated.
Understanding specific reasons behind a parent or individual’s decision to remain unvaccinated — and capturing basic demographic and geographic information of vaccinations — will be critical in effectively marshaling resources to areas with low coverage, said Dr. William Moss, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins University.
Long said the health districts have “poured a lot of work into addressing hesitancy through creating pathways for community members to answer questions, doing educational town halls, conducting outreach, ensuring our materials are accessible, partnering with school systems and more.”
The weekend option for vaccinating children coupled with the clinic being in a space largely familiar to families is another intentional strategy aimed to help, but the trust needed between government and medical institutions has been largely built up during the pandemic after decades of disinvestment.
That, combined with battling rampant misinformation, has been a “herculean task,” Long said.
And as Moss eyes the percentage of those ages 12 to 17 who are fully vaccinated, which is barely 50% across the U.S. and in Richmond after nearly half a year of eligibility, he isn’t optimistic that vaccinations among kids in the 5-to-11 range will be any better.
“I’d be surprised if we see more than 40% coverage in this age group, unfortunately,” Moss said on Thursday. “It obviously just limits our ability as communities, as a society, to slow transmission as much as possible. Eventually most people who are unvaccinated are going to get infected.”
Nationally, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that a third of parents with children ages 5 to 11 will wait and see how the vaccine works among youth. Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico’s health districts, is among the 27% of parents who plan to get their younger child vaccinated as soon as possible.
“My youngest just turned 5 recently. I actually have three kids who are between the ages of 5 to 11. My kids are also in Richmond Public Schools and of course, had to wear masks and distance but we were also virtual last year,” Popovich said in a Thursday media briefing. “They also have the advantage of having a mom who’s been involved in vaccine work and gotten to see the progress all along.”
But what’s been a persistent issue throughout the pandemic is how the access to resources varies depending on where a person lives, the job they have, whether their workplace offers paid leave and if they can reach the clinic by public transportation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classify these neighborhoods as having high levels of vulnerability based off poverty levels, limited English proficiency, crowded quarters and limited transportation. They’re also mostly Black and Latino.
In Richmond, the areas with these high levels of vulnerability overlap with the highest COVID rates in the city — often concentrated in South Richmond and public housing. They’re also the least vaccinated, with recent data from local health districts showing communities in these census tracts have less than 48% of residents vaccinated with at least one dose.
The risk of exposure can be heightened for children residing in areas with high community transmission and “especially the more they come into contact with unvaccinated people,” Long said.
Of the 114 COVID cases Richmond Public Schools — a division with more than 27,000 enrolled kids — reported among its pre-K through 12 students in the past month, almost 60% were located in South Richmond or near public housing.
Nearly half, or 55, were in the district’s elementary schools.
In South Richmond, 16 of the 42 infections reported were students at Cardinal Elementary or River City Middle — the two schools kids in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Southwood are zoned for — while the rest were scattered across 13 schools.
Of the 25 cases recorded in schools near public housing north of the James River, 16 were in Martin Luther King Jr. Middle and Armstrong High School.
