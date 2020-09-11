Richmond home values rise 4% on average. See where they're increasing the most.

On one hand, Legions said the increase represents a nice return on his investment. But on the other, he worries about his neighbors, and whether they can continue to bear the burden of ever-rising tax bills.

The 66-year-old said he plans to apply for the city’s tax relief program for seniors. Legions said he would encourage other residents who qualify to apply. When he’s broached the subject in the past, he said many he approached about the city program didn’t know it existed.

“I want to make sure as many seniors as possible take advantage of that,” Legions said.

In 2019, the Richmond City Council expanded eligibility for the relief program. The council members said at the time it was an effort to ensure elderly residents living on fixed-incomes and longtime city residents could stay in their homes.

Under the new guidelines, which took effect this January, anyone 65 years or older or who is permanently disabled can apply through the Department of Finance for a full or partial waiver for their tax bill, depending on their income and total value of their assets.