Richmond became the first city in the country to celebrate International Women’s Day as a public holiday Wednesday with all government buildings closed for the day.

Every year, on March 8, folks across the globe celebrate International Women’s Day in an effort to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political strides women have made in the community.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Mayor Levar Stoney highlighted several accomplishments made by women in the city and the important roles they place in the city.

Women make up nearly 40% of the city’s workforce and 53% of the city’s population, according to the statement.

“By celebrating and embracing women’s achievements, we continue to uplift the City of Richmond as an equitable and inclusive place and space where women can thrive,” the release stated.

City Hall will reopen 8 a.m,, Wednesday.