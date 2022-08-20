Richmond host the city's first gun buyback event

More than a dozen cars arrived early Saturday morning in South Richmond for the city’s first gun buyback event.

The city offered anyone willing to participate in this event with gift cards ranging from $25 to $250 depending on the class of firearms, which they could spend on goods such as clothing, groceries and other items.

Residents wanting to turn over their firearms gathered as early as 8:30 a.m. at Liberation Church on 5501 Midlothian Turnpike.

Participants were asked to arrive in their vehicles with their unloaded firearms stored in the trunks of their cars. From there, Richmond police weapon masters would retrieve and inspect the weapon.

Residents were also asked to fill out a form and declare in writing why they wanted to turn over their firearm, which is standard procedure under Virginia law.

Police worked in tandem with the nonprofit Robby Poblete Foundation to host this event. The California-based organization has hosted several gun violence intervention campaigns across the country.

"It's a lot safer to have people put their unloaded firearms in the trunk rather than have people come up holding weapons," said Pati Navalta, founder and executive director of the foundation.

Navalta's life was forever changed when her 23-year-old son, Robby Pobelte, was shot and killed in broad daylight Sept. 21, 2014, in Vallejo, Calif. Since then she’s made it her life’s mission to prevent gun violence from impacting the lives of loved ones across the country.

"There should be no other parents like me who had to bury their children because of senseless gun violence," Navalta said. "My son was killed because of a gun that was obtained illegally. ... One weapon off the streets can save numerous lives.”

The firearms confiscated Saturday will be reduced to material used in the foundation’s Art of Peace initiative, according to Navalta. She said her foundation will work with local artists to transform these tools used for violence into symbols of hope.

Navalta said the communities her organization has visited have always been grateful for hosting such events, but she also recognizes the criticism brought forward by researchers who say gun buybacks don’t always curb gun violence.

One such study from the the Massachusetts-based National Bureau of Economic Research found “no evidence” that gun buyback programs reduce crimes or suicides involving firearms.

With that said, Richmond’s gun buyback program is just one piece of the city’s Gun Violence Prevention and Intervention Framework, which Mayor Levar Stoney outlined during his state of the city address in February.

“I think it’s about the layered approach to gun violence,” said Petula Burks, a spokesperson for the City of Richmond. “There are so many people that say this is not going to work and we say it's not about one thing, it's about all things.”

Burks said city administrators like Samuel Brown, the city’s new safety coordinator, are hard at work building partnerships and investing in the city’s gun violence prevention efforts.

To date, Richmond has committed $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to fund its violence prevention and intervention framework.

The city allocated around $80,000 for Saturday’s gun buyback event. This initiative could yield a few hundred guns or possibly up to 1,000 firearms, according to the mayor’s office.

City officials will release the number of firearms collected in the near future when the final turn-in count has been determined.