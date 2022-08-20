Richmond host the city's first gun buyback event

The city hosts its first gun buyback event in Partnership with Liberation Church and the Robby Poblete Foundation on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Vehicles began lining up around 9am for a 10am event start time. The buyback was available for anyone 18 years of age or older and in exchange for firearms, participants received gift cards from one or more of the following stores: Amazon, Foot Locker, Walmart and Kroger. The value of the gift cards depended on the weapon. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Police worked in tandem with the nonprofit Robby Poblete Foundation to host this event. The California-based organization has hosted several gun violence intervention campaigns across the country.
"It's a lot safer to have people put their unloaded firearms in the trunk rather than have people come up holding weapons," said Pati Navalta, founder and executive director of the foundation.
Navalta's life was forever changed when her 23-year-old son, Robby Pobelte, was shot and killed in broad daylight Sept. 21, 2014, in Vallejo, Calif. Since then she’s made it her life’s mission to prevent gun violence from impacting the lives of loved ones across the country.
"There should be no other parents like me who had to bury their children because of senseless gun violence," Navalta said. "My son was killed because of a gun that was obtained illegally. ... One weapon off the streets can save numerous lives.”
The firearms confiscated Saturday will be reduced to material used in the foundation’sArt of Peace initiative, according to Navalta. She said her foundation will work with local artists to transform these tools used for violence into symbols of hope.
Navalta said the communities her organization has visited have always been grateful for hosting such events, but she also recognizes the criticism brought forward by researchers who say gun buybacks don’t always curb gun violence.
“I think it’s about the layered approach to gun violence,” said Petula Burks, a spokesperson for the City of Richmond. “There are so many people that say this is not going to work and we say it's not about one thing, it's about all things.”
Burks said city administrators like Samuel Brown, the city’s new safety coordinator, are hard at work building partnerships and investing in the city’s gun violence prevention efforts.
To date, Richmond has committed $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to fund its violence prevention and intervention framework.
The city allocated around $80,000 for Saturday’s gun buyback event. This initiative could yield a few hundred guns or possibly up to 1,000 firearms, according to the mayor’s office.
City officials will release the number of firearms collected in the near future when the final turn-in count has been determined.
In a joint agreement signed by both the prosecution and defense, Richmond Circuit Judge Claire G. Cardwell revoked a $15,000 bond that had been granted to Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, on Wednesday.
Monday’s hearing was scheduled after Richmond prosecutors appealed the bond granted by Richmond General District Court Judge David Hicks.
Had Cardwell upheld bond for the defendant, he likely would have remained in custody due to U.S. immigration authorities placing federal detainers on both defendants on July 6. During Monday’s hearing, Cardwell asked defense attorney Jose Aponte about the detainers, which Aponte confirmed.
Immigration Customs and Enforcement last week advised news outlets that both men are from Guatemala and were illegally residing in the U.S.
During Monday’s bond hearing, the revocation order signed by the judge set Aug. 3 as a preliminary hearing date for Alvarado-Dubon.
In a separate hearing Monday in Richmond General District Court-Manchester, the second defendant, Rolman Balcarcel Ac, 38, was arraigned during a brief proceeding via video feed from the Richmond City Justice Center. It was his first appearance in a Richmond courtroom since he was arrested in Albemarle County on July 5.
His preliminary hearing date is Aug. 3, which coincides with Alvarado-Dubon’s. Richmond attorney Samuel P. Simpson has been retained to represent Balcarcel Ac.
Both men are charged with possession of a firearm as a non-citizen and being illegally present in the U.S.
The person who tipped Richmond police identified Balcarcel as the person who was planning the shooting, according to a search warrant affidavit. The tipster further advised that Balcarcel, known to the tipster as “Chapin,” had connections to a gang called “Los Zetas.” Police said Zetas is a reference to the Zetas cartel that operates in Mexico and the U.S.
In court records made public Monday, Balcarcel told a Richmond magistrate that he has been living in Richmond for three or four months and resided in Denver for three years before that. He was employed doing electrical work and earned $1,100 weekly when working 40 hours a week.
Alvarado-Dubon has lived in the Richmond area for three years and worked full time in construction, according to court documents.
Balcarcel and Alvarado-Dubon were living in a house at 3112 Columbia St. in Richmond. During a search of the residence, police said they recovered two AR-15 semiautomatic assault-style rifles, a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol and about 200 rounds of ammunition, police said.
Court records filed so far in the case, which include an affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for the suspects’ residence, makes no mention that Dogwood Dell was the intended target of the mass shooting, as police announced last week. After questions arose about the location, Richmond police late Friday issued a “supplemental release” in an effort to clarify.
In the release, police said that following the tip they said they received from a concerned citizen about a plot to conduct a mass shooting that targeted the city’s Fourth of July celebration, “the Richmond Police Department began an exhaustive investigation to determine its validity.”
Based on the initial information and subsequent investigation, investigators concluded that Dogwood Dell was the intended target, police said without elaboration.
“Over the course of the investigation, we believed it necessary to keep the information secure, not wanting to risk tipping off any suspects while also not desiring to incite fear in our residents,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith in a statement. “I stand behind the thoroughness of this investigation and continue to be proud of the work that our officers did to thwart a plot that could have proven disastrous for Richmond.”
Rolman Balacarcel Ac and Julio Cesar Alvarado-Dubon, both charged with felony possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, stand before Judge David M. Hicks during a preliminary hearing in Richmond City General District Court in Richmond on Wednesday. READ MORE HERE.
A 19-year-old Henrico County man was sentenced to serve eight years in prison last week in the shooting death of his 18-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found partially propped up against the back door of an apartment where they were temporarily staying. Whether the shooting was intentional or accidental was never resolved.
