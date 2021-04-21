Richmond housing authority to pursue federal grant for Gilpin Court overhaul

With one public housing redevelopment ramping up in the East End, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to lay the groundwork for another one.

The housing authority’s Board of Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously endorsed the agency’s pursuit of a competitive federal grant that would jumpstart an overhaul of its oldest and largest public housing community: Gilpin Court.

“It’s a wonderful grant that really allows bringing the community together to achieve neighborhood transformation,” said Desi Wynter, RRHA’s interim chief real estate officer.

Housing authorities around the country vie for the grants, called Choice Neighborhood Planning grants, to pay for planning that's a precursor to redeveloping public housing neighborhoods. Receiving one of the planning grants also positions a project to compete for the more coveted implementation grants, which can infuse a project with $30 million.

Of the 89 recipients that have received one of the planning grants since 2013, about one in four have gone on to secure an implementation grant, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.