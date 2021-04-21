Richmond housing authority to pursue federal grant for Gilpin Court overhaul

With one public housing redevelopment ramping up in the East End, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to lay the groundwork for another one.
The housing authority’s Board of Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously endorsed the agency’s pursuit of a competitive federal grant that would jumpstart an overhaul of its oldest and largest public housing community: Gilpin Court.
“It’s a wonderful grant that really allows bringing the community together to achieve neighborhood transformation,” said Desi Wynter, RRHA’s interim chief real estate officer.
Housing authorities around the country vie for the grants, called Choice Neighborhood Planning grants, to pay for planning that's a precursor to redeveloping public housing neighborhoods. Receiving one of the planning grants also positions a project to compete for the more coveted implementation grants, which can infuse a project with $30 million.
Of the 89 recipients that have received one of the planning grants since 2013, about one in four have gone on to secure an implementation grant, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Wynter said RRHA will seek $475,000 from HUD, and is in discussions locally to secure matching funds. The money would fuel what could be a two-year planning process with Gilpin residents about a future mixed-income development that would eventually replace the 781-unit complex in the northern half of Jackson Ward. The oldest Gilpin apartments were built during World War II.
Wednesday’s vote is the latest step the housing authority has taken toward overhauling its largest public housing complexes.
Last month, it received HUD approval to raze 192 of the 504 units in Creighton Court. Relocation of families living in those units could begin in the summer, the housing authority has said, followed by demolition later this year. A separate application RRHA submitted to HUD to demolish the remaining 392 Creighton units is pending.
This isn’t the first time RRHA has sought one of the planning grants for Gilpin.
In 2019, former CEO Damon E. Duncan made the grant a top priority early in his short tenure in Richmond, to no avail. In rejecting RRHA’s application at the time, HUD cited both a lack of community engagement and local government support.
The resolution the Board of Commissioners approved Wednesday supports a joint application between the housing authority and the city. Wynter said RRHA would likely submit it over the summer, depending on when HUD opens the application period.
