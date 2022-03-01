Richmond increases business tax threshold to $250,000

Beginning next year, Richmond will cut business taxes for local companies by increasing an exemption threshold.

Businesses will be exempt from the city’s Business, Professional and Occupational License tax for the first $250,000 generated annually, starting Jan. 1, 2023. Companies earning less will only need to pay a $30 annual fee, rather than a rate determined by the type of business.

The Richmond City Council voted Monday to amend the tax policy, increasing the threshold from $100,000 to $250,000, potentially saving thousands of dollars for some companies. About 60% of all business fall below the new threshold, according to city officials.

“The city remains committed to finding the fix, which is why we are creating an environment that ensures a diverse local economy by supporting existing businesses as well as recruiting new ones,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, who joined council members Andreas Addison, Ellen Robertson and Stephanie Lynch in sponsoring the ordinance.

Addison said the tax policy change will help make the city more competitive drawing business to open or stay in Richmond. “This sets in motion our pursuit to support the foundation of our vibrant city, our small businesses, to thrive and succeed,” he said.

The levy — according to the city’s adopted budget for the current fiscal year — is expected to generate $31.4 million in revenue this year. A report from the mayor’s office says the policy change will not impact the city’s finances.

The move comes after officials in the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico recently raised their business tax exemption thresholds to $400,000 and $500,000, respectfully, in the past two years.

Kyle Wingfield, a tax policy expert with the law firm Williams Mullen, said the change will help the city keep pace with neighboring localities. “The city has needed a shot in the arm,” he said. “To the extent they can encourage businesses to stay in the city instead of going out to Chesterfield or Henrico, that’s great.”