Richmond incumbents ahead in three city races

Unofficial results show incumbents in the city of Richmond winning across the board in three local races, but votes were still being tallied at press time Tuesday night.

With 70 of 72 voting precincts reporting, the current three constitutional officers — sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney and treasurer — were holding on for another four years, according to the preliminary results.

Richmond Sheriff Antionette V. Irving was ahead by more than 37,000 votes over Mike Dickinson, a late entry into the race running as an independent. As of 10 p.m., Irving had 76% of ballots cast.

Irving first took office in 2018 after unseating the long-serving former sheriff C.T. Woody in a Democratic primary. Under her tenure, the sheriff’s office has faced retention issues and staffing shortages requiring millions spent over-budget for overtime, but has also received millions more in grant funding for staff development and programs for inmates.

Treasurer Nichole Richardson Armstead, who also was first elected in 2018, appeared to have fended off challenger Shirley Harvey, with nearly 63% of the vote as of 10 p.m.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette W. McEachin ran unopposed Tuesday after winning the Democratic primary earlier this year.