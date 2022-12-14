Richmond is a great place for runners says Road Runners Club of America

We've got the Richmond Marathon, the Monument Ave. 10K, Riverrock, dog jogs, 10Ks, even a T. Rex trot, plus trails in the James River Park System and the Virginia Capital Trail.

Now it's official, Richmond is a great place for runners.

Richmond has been designated a Runner Friendly Community by the Road Runners Club of America. Sports Backers and the Richmond Road Runners Club applied to be recognized.

For each applicant, RRCA looked at community infrastructure, community support, and local government support. Each of these segments had a list of requirements that Runner Friendly Communities had to meet to be considered. All applicants had to prove that their community supports running.

“Running provides Richmonders with numerous health benefits and the large-scale events we host also provide a positive economic boost to many local businesses. Our beautiful and scenic neighborhoods, along with the James River, serve as the setting for popular events...with enthusiastic supporters lining the courses to provide encouragement and motivation for participants,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement.

As a Runner Friendly Community Richmond will be listed on the RRCA website at www.rrca.org and will receive a commemorative plaque.