Richmond is looking for a new poet laureate

Richmond is looking for its next poet laureate. Applications are currently open for the position – which runs for two years and carries a $4,000 honorarium – and will close on Feb. 1.

Douglas Powell, known in the community by his stage name, Roscoe Burnems, is currently wrapping up his tenure as Richmond’s first poet laureate.

Burnems, 36, is a poet, published author, spoken-word artist, comedian and teacher. During his time in the position, he launched two major poetry outreach programs.

“I’m really proud that we were able to get that done, with little to no resources,” Burnems said.

The first was a poetry project called “If These Walls Could Talk” that was launched in tandem with Richmond murals. Burnems teamed up with Mending Walls RVA, a public art project headed by Richmond muralist Hamilton Glass which launched a series of murals around Richmond that touched on issues of social justice.

Burnems selected 10 poets and himself to write in the voice of 11 murals they picked from the project.

“We wrote to those murals, had the poets memorize the poem and filmed those pieces,” Burnems said. The project was released on social media and the Mending Walls website at www.mendingwallsrva.com. QR codes to the videos were also added to the murals.

“It offered an interactive, multi-sensory component to the murals. Now there’s this poetic portion that speaks to the message of the mural,” Burnems said.

The second project was a youth poetry slam tournament that he launched with Richmond public high schools. A National Poetry Slam Champion himself, Burnems is well versed in the art and power of slam poetry.

He assigned poets to each high school to coach a poetry team that would compete in the poetry slam.

“We had a poetry slam tournament in April of last year. It was fantastic. These kids put together some brilliant work. There were no parameters. They were able to speak freely. [They wrote] gripping narratives around race, culture, identity, sexuality and what it’s like to be a teenager right now. It was a very liberating experience,” Burnems said.

Another youth poetry slam tournament is in the works for April of this year.

Burnems received funding from the Academy of American Poets for the mural project, which was also used for the youth poetry slam. “When you want to service the community, where there’s a will there’s a way,” he said.

The Richmond poet laureate program was created in 2020, when Patty Parks, a Richmond human services employee and a former librarian, noticed that an increasing number of Richmond residents needed emotional and spiritual support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Roscoe’s passion for poetry is contagious… His belief that poetry is a ‘lifesaving medium’ fuels the many contributions he has made to the Richmond arts and cultural community,” Parks said in a statement. “What I have witnessed and really appreciate about Roscoe is his generosity and his ability to collaborate and pull people together.”

Burnems will serve on the committee to help pick Richmond’s next poet laureate.

He said that applicants should be “very community driven. The job is to find a way to better the community by using poetry.”

He also said that thinking “outside the box” and “being creative” are absolutely essential to being Richmond’s next poet laureate.

“Art is such a major part of our lives. Poetry is one of the most vulnerable art forms that exist. Poets become historians, poets become griots, they’re the people who capture moments in a way that other art doesn’t. If we lose that, we lose a large part of our language as humans and an important way to communicate,” Burnems said.

The next Richmond poet laureate will serve from April 2023 through March 2025. Applications are open until Feb. 1 at https://rvapoetlaureate.org/apply/

