'Richmond is on fire': New assessments show average Richmond home value leapt 13.7%. See where property values are rising the most.

An influx of new residents from outside the region has also played a role, McKeithen said. Even as prices have spiked in Richmond compared to what they have been historically, prospective residents from places where it is even pricier view the city as relatively affordable, an attractive place to invest. Those dynamics have fueled population growth, reinvestment and, by extension, rising assessments in neighborhoods across the city.

“What folks are doing is going into neighborhoods and buying properties and resetting the market, literally, month-to-month,” he said.

He added later: “The fact that developers are coming in, buying up lots is driving up land values for everybody. Never before has there been such a degree of profit for building something here.”

Areas throughout the city saw hefty gains. The lowest average home values, of about $90,000, are in the Whitcomb neighborhood in the city’s East End. The highest average values, at $1.18 million, are on Monument Avenue.

Historically Black neighborhoods in South Richmond have seen some of the biggest percentage increases in the new round of property assessments for the third consecutive year. In Blackwell, Oakgrove, Bellemeade and Swansboro, values rose by more than 30%.