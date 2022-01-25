Richmond is Virginia's overdose capital. Nine of 10 fatal overdoses in the city involve fentanyl.

Virginia is on track for yet another record-breaking number of drug deaths, with the Richmond area at the epicenter, according to data released this week by the state medical examiner’s office.

More than 2,000 Virginians died of drug overdoses through the first nine months of 2021, a 17% increase over the same time frame in 2020. Virginia is on pace to record nearly 2,700 overdose deaths in 2021, a figure nearly four times higher than when the state began tracking overdoses in 2007 in response to the painkiller epidemic.

The spike in overdose deaths — 2021 is poised to be the eighth year in the last nine that Virginia saw record highs — has been driven almost entirely by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl deaths have increased every year since 2012, while deaths not related to the opioid have declined in each of the last five years.

State data show that 1,551 people died of fentanyl overdoses through September 2021 — nearly as many as in all of 2020. In 2012, fentanyl was present in just over 6% of all fatal overdoses. Kathrin “Rosie” Hobron, Virginia’s statewide forensic epidemiologist who compiles the overdose data, said the drug is now present in 77% of all statewide overdose deaths.