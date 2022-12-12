Richmond jail reports third inmate death of 2022

An inmate died Monday morning at the Richmond City Justice Center, according to a news release from the Richmond Sheriff’s Office.

Catherine Green, executive assistant to Sheriff Antionette V. Irving, released a statement from the department just after noon on Monday.

“The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office reports that there was a death of an inmate while in custody. The Richmond Fire Department, RAA, emergency rescue units, and Richmond Police Department (“RPD”) were immediately notified of a medical emergency with an inmate,” the statement read.

The sheriff has not released the name of the victim or details about the cause of death.

The death is the third this year at the jail. Last month, an inmate named Nina Hill died in custody. Hill had been arrested for a minor possessions charge just three days prior on Richmond Highway in the city's South Side.

Her cause of death has not been released by the sheriff or the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails, which investigates jail deaths.

At the time, a sheriff’s spokesperson told WRIC that Hill’s death was not caused by an overdose. “There was not an overdose here at the Richmond City Jail,” the spokesperson told the news station.

Hill’s death was preceded by the death of Dantron Harris in March, whose death was confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be a fentanyl-related overdose.

The last time the jail had this many deaths in one year was in 2015, when 3 inmates died within the span of 3 days. Those deaths occurred under Sheriff C.T. Woody, who lost a Democratic primary to Irving in 2017 .

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reached out to the office of Mayor Stoney for a comment, but had not yet heard back by the time of publication.

The jail deaths have frustrated members of the Richmond City Council, who in July summoned Irving to a meeting of the Public Safety Standing Committee to explain how she was caring for her employees after a series of assaults on jail staff.

Neither the council nor the mayor have authority over the jail, which is run by the sheriff, an elected position.

“What is the secretary of public safety doing? What is the attorney general doing? What is the governor doing? Look what’s going on in this jail, deputies being assaulted, inmates being killed,” said City Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who chairs the committee. “We can’t get no answers. She don’t answer to us.”

