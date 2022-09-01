Richmond lane closures announced

The Richmond Department of Public Works announced the following lane closures as crews install fiber optic cables and other equipment:
Thursday, Sept. 1, and Friday, Sept. 2, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Chamberlayne Avenue from Leigh Street to Overbrook Road
Tuesday, Sept. 6, to Friday, Sept. 16, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Three Chopt Road from Cary Street to Grove Avenue
- Grove Avenue from Three Chopt Road to Libbie Avenue
- Patterson Avenue from Westmoreland Street to Willow Lawn Drive
- Westmoreland Street from Monument Avenue to Grove Avenue
- Grove Avenue from Westmoreland Street to Hamilton Street
Top 5 weekend events: 'Wicked', Music at Maymont & Sistine Chapel exhibit
‘Wicked’
Music at Maymont: Béla Fleck
Patsy Cline Tribute
‘Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition’
The Amazing Acro-Cats