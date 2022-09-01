 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond lane closures announced

The Richmond Department of Public Works announced the following lane closures as crews install fiber optic cables and other equipment:

Thursday, Sept. 1, and Friday, Sept. 2, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 

  • Chamberlayne Avenue from Leigh Street to Overbrook Road

Tuesday, Sept. 6, to Friday, Sept. 16, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

  • Three Chopt Road from Cary Street to Grove Avenue
  • Grove Avenue from Three Chopt Road to Libbie Avenue
  • Patterson Avenue from Westmoreland Street to Willow Lawn Drive
  • Westmoreland Street from Monument Avenue to Grove Avenue
  • Grove Avenue from Westmoreland Street to Hamilton Street

 

