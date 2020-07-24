A prominent Richmond lawyer has filed a complaint with the state commission that investigates charges of judicial misconduct against a judge who recused himself in the high-profile Confederate statue cases after issuing injunctions in the cases barring removal of statues.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo granted two injunctions in a challenge to Virginia's plan to take down the city's Robert E. Lee statue and delivered an injunction in a case against Mayor Levar Stoney over the removal of city-owned Confederate statues. Cavedo, who lives in the Monument Avenue Historic District, recused himself last week from the cases, saying he was unaware that he lived in the historic district.
Now his conduct is the subject of a complaint with Virginia's Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission, a panel Cavedo once led. Attorney David Baugh, who filed the complaint, criticizes Cavedo, in part, for presiding over the statue cases despite his home's proximity to the monuments.
Baugh, who returned to private law practice in 2012 after stints as Central Virginia's capital defender and as a federal prosecutor, among other roles, filed the complaint with the commission on July 17, according to a copy of the filing obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Baugh, who is Black, previously represented a member of the Ku Klux Klan and an al-Qaida terrorist who, in 1998, bombed the U.S. embassy in Kenya, killing 213 people, among other clients.
"Due to this judge’s recent behavior, both on and off of the bench, there is a concern, the concern of all practitioners of the legal craft, for the perceptions of impropriety and the appearance of impropriety on the part of the judiciary by this judge," Baugh writes in the complaint.
He adds: "This proximity of his residence to the monuments raises concerns about his impartiality."
Cavedo said in an email that Baugh filed a complaint against him with the commission roughly four or five years ago, which the judge said the panel dismissed as frivolous.
As for the more recent complaint, Cavedo said: "I’m proud of my record as a judge and the approvals I have received from the court of appeals and the Supreme Court in numerous cases that have been appealed over my 18 years. I have been elected unanimously by the legislature five times, three times as a circuit court judge and twice as a member of the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission, where I served as chair."
The commission did not return a phone call about the complaint Thursday.
According to the commission's website, all filings with the seven-member panel, which is made up of three judges, two lawyers and two citizens who aren't lawyers, are supposed to be confidential "unless the Commission files a formal complaint against the judge in the Supreme Court of Virginia or, pursuant to statute, reports information to the General Assembly when the judge is being considered for re-election."
The legislature appoints members of the commission, as it does state judges. It re-elected Cavedo to the bench a year after then-Gov. Mark Warner appointed him in 2002.
In his complaint with the state panel, Baugh calls for Cavedo to be removed from his judgeship. He cites, among other things, an editorial Cavedo wrote in 1977 while he was a student at the University of Richmond that criticized President Jimmy Carter's instant voter registration plan, saying it would "allow the parasites of this nation to become the dominating force in politics." Courthouse News first reported the editorial earlier this month.
"It is evident that Judge Cavedo continues to suffer from his bias and prejudices articulated while a student" at the University of Richmond, the complaint reads. "Regardless of Judge Cavedo’s failure to recuse himself from the Confederate statue cases, his values and prejudices, as evidenced by his writing, historical and recent, construct a mindset which should never influence any judicial position."
Cavedo responded: "He complains about something I said 43 years ago in college. That college kid did not exist after 1977."
The commission can consider the complaint informally or conduct a formal hearing, according to its website. If the panel decides that there has been no ethics violation, the complaint is dismissed.
If the determination is that there may have been an ethics violation, it "may handle the matter informally by some form of counseling with the judge."
"If the Commission issues a formal charge against the judge, it may conduct a hearing and, if it finds the charge to be well-founded, may reprimand the judge privately, or place the judge on a period of supervision subject to terms and conditions," according to its website. "Charges that the Commission deems sufficiently serious to require the retirement, public censure or removal of the judge are filed by the Commission in the Supreme Court of Virginia."
The state's high court can dismiss the complaint or retire, censure or remove the judge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Apparently David Baugh is keeping quite an extensive dossier on Judge Cavedo. This is the South where old times are never forgotten.
An editorial written 43 years ago?? Really?? No wonder the average person ranks lawyers at the same level as politicians.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.