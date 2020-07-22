Richmond’s libraries are closing public spaces and returning to curbside-only service weeks after reopening, likely through Labor Day, said agency Director Scott Firestine.
Several library workers were exposed to COVID-19 after branches reopened to the public July 6, he said, although so far no employees have tested positive for the virus.
“We’re making sure that we can serve our public as safely as possible with as many resources as we can. We’ve been very successful serving our patrons electronically, through the website, through digital downloads, streaming” and contactless pickup, Firestine said.
The decision comes as the number of new confirmed cases in the city has ticked up, from around 15 to about 25 a day in recent weeks, said Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico County health districts.
Avula said at a press conference Wednesday that Richmond hasn’t seen a COVID-related death since June 19, but officials pleaded caution as the numbers of infections continue to rise across the state, driven by an increase in eastern Virginia.
As of Wednesday morning, the state registered 2,643 positive cases of COVID-19 in the city. Of the 2,055 people for whom demographic data were available, half are Latino.
Mayor Levar Stoney at the press conference reiterated the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands to prevent the spread of the virus, especially in light of the increase in cases.
“I know I sound like a broken record,” said Stoney, “but this is the biggest team project we’ve ever experienced in our lives.”
Avula said his office is “fielding hundreds of complaints” about people not wearing masks in violation of an executive order from Gov. Ralph Northam,who directed those under age 10 to cover their face while inside a public building or business.
Many of the complaints, Avula said, have centered on restaurants (which Health Departments regulate). The office follows up with either a phone call or an in-person visit to the business to assess the situation. If they were to discover an “egregious situation,” Avula said, “we would threaten to pull a permit to cease operations until that is resolved.” This has not yet been necessary. He did not detail a scenario that would require action.
The uncertainty influenced the city library’s decision to tighten restrictions. Although it was unclear whether the employees exposed to the virus encountered COVID at work, the Firestine closed the branches where they work, Hull Street and North Avenue, for at least two weeks.
He said he hoped that libraries would be able to reopen around Labor Day to support children and families stuck home when the academic year begins, with school buildings largely shuttered and teachers leading classes online.
Ultimately, he said, the choice will depend on the overall state of COVID-19 in September.
“I’m hopeful that in six weeks we’re going to see better data and science, and that will inform that decision,” Firestine said.
