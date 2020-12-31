Richmond looking to expand workforce development opportunities in 2021

John Harris came to Richmond from Nelson County over 35 years ago to find work as a young man. Now he's helping others struggling to find work because of a criminal record or lack of experience.

After working in recent years with incarcerated people to improve landscaping along the Cannon Creek Greenway trail in North Side, Harris, a workforce development coordinator for the city's parks department, is preparing to expand the city's efforts to help people coming out of jail find a stable career.

"There's a lot of people who need work, but they need training and a springboard. I think this is what we can provide to get them going in a good direction," said Harris, a 59-year-old former landscaping business owner. "That's what makes it exciting for me."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many service industry jobs are shuttering or reducing hours for their employees. There's less work available, and more people who need it. For those with a felony conviction, it can be even more difficult to find work now for entry level jobs as companies tighten their belts.

The city already offers some workforce development opportunities, but has been planning to expand it for several years.