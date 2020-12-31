Richmond looking to expand workforce development opportunities in 2021

John Harris came to Richmond from Nelson County over 35 years ago to find work as a young man. Now he's helping others struggling to find work because of a criminal record or lack of experience.
After working in recent years with incarcerated people to improve landscaping along the Cannon Creek Greenway trail in North Side, Harris, a workforce development coordinator for the city's parks department, is preparing to expand the city's efforts to help people coming out of jail find a stable career.
"There's a lot of people who need work, but they need training and a springboard. I think this is what we can provide to get them going in a good direction," said Harris, a 59-year-old former landscaping business owner. "That's what makes it exciting for me."
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many service industry jobs are shuttering or reducing hours for their employees. There's less work available, and more people who need it. For those with a felony conviction, it can be even more difficult to find work now for entry level jobs as companies tighten their belts.
The city already offers some workforce development opportunities, but has been planning to expand it for several years.
Starting in 2017, officials from Parks and Recreational Facilities, the Office of Community Wealth Building, the Sheriff's Office and the Mayor's Youth Academy began meeting to discuss how to improve the city's existing workforce training models, said Tamara Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the parks department.
Jenkins said those discussions led to a report with three goals in mind: reducing poverty and recidivism by providing parks-based job training; advancing community-based and culturally competent workforce development strategies; and lowering the public cost of jails by helping people find stable work.
The expanded program targets people coming out of jail seeking work, unemployed city residents seeking job training and referrals from the Office of Community Wealth Building.
The city is hoping to enroll 90 people into the program this year.
George Hicks, who grew up in Creighton Court, was one of about 30 people in jail who started working with Harris a couple of years ago at Cannon Creek.
Hicks, 32, said he initially started working with him during a two-year sentence following a firearm possession charge.
While in jail, Hicks worried that he wouldn't be allowed to go back to work for Amazon or a mattress manufacturer in Chesterfield County. That's when he learned about the city's workforce development program.
"I'm interested in starting my own business in landscaping, so I wanted to learn all I could before I got back out here. The program just seemed fit for me," he said. "It's a good career if you know what you're doing."
Work at Cannon Creek slowed down in the last year, but Hicks and others who have since left jail are now making $12 an hour as temporary workers for the city, improving the landscaping at other city parks, Harris said.
Their work will continue this year as the expanded workforce development program settles into newly renovated offices at the Annie Giles Center on Oliver Hill Way.
The city bought the building several years ago to be a workforce development and culinary arts training center, but it has served as an emergency cold-weather shelter for the homeless for the last two years.
The renovated center will serve as a headquarters for the program. Participants will train with professionals and potentially earn certifications in several parks-related fields.
"The skills that are involved in Workforce Development vary from horticulture, landscaping, urban agriculture, carpentry, and heavy equipment operation," she said. "[The parks department] hopes that in the future, electrician certification, plumbing, and welding apprenticeship will be included in the program."
Each participant receives $12 an hour over the course of the 6 to 8 month program, Harris said. Afterward, city officials will work with them to find permanent jobs either with the city or a private company.
Hicks said he's hoping that the program could lead to a supervisory role that would pay about $15 an hour. He's simultaneously planning to create his own landscaping business that can employ friends also seeking work.
While he's already investing some of his new income into his own venture, purchasing a new F-150 pickup truck and his own landscaping equipment, there's something bigger in mind - a house for his two-year-old son and a daughter due in April.
