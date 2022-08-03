Richmond makes USA Today's '10 Best' list for best arts district & urban kayaking

Richmond ranked number 10 on the list, which also included Minneapolis, Minn., Milwaukee, Wisc., and Cleveland Ohio.

The article said that an inspiring arts district features "revitalized and renewed urban spaces in once derelict neighborhoods, big-name museums with architecture as impressive as the art housed within, or streets lined with small galleries and studios interspersed with trendy cafes...[which] culturally enrich their cities and those who visit."

In the write-up, USA Today said that "Richmond's Arts District comprises parts of the Monroe and Jackson Ward neighborhoods between the Institute for Contemporary Art and the Virginia State Capitol. The neighborhood is home to numerous galleries and shops, as well as the Richmond Symphony, Theater IV, Quirk Gallery, Ghost Print Gallery and a couple of recording studios."

The initial nominees were selected by a panel of experts and 10Best editors with the top 10 winners determined by popular vote.

Surprisingly, Richmond was not picked for USA Today's "10 Best" cities for street art (we're offended!) and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden didn't win for best botanical garden, an award it took home in 2019. Although Lewis Ginter did win Best Botanical Holiday Light display last year.