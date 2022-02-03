Richmond man, 61, identified as victim in fatal hit-and-run on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield

Police have identified a Richmond man as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County. Authorities are searching for a damaged Chevrolet Trailblazer that left the scene.

The victim, John A. Everett, 61, of the 2300 block of Phaup Street, died at the scene. He was found lying on the right side of the 8100 block of Hull Street Road about 6:12 a.m.

Police said at this point in their investigation, it appears Everett was crossing the eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle that left the scene.

Evidence recovered at the scene indicates the suspect vehicle is a 2001-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer with front and passenger-side damage. The vehicle is missing a passenger-side mirror and has a black matte front bumper that is damaged.