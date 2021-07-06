Richmond man, 75, identified as victim in fatal crash Sunday in Chesterfield

A 75-year-old Richmond man has been identified by police as the victim of a fatal crash Sunday on Cogbill Road in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield police said Sonnyram A. Sookchan, 75, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu east in the 3900 block of the road when he ran off the right-hand side, over-corrected his steering and crossed both lanes of traffic before striking a tree at about 11:20 a.m.

Sookchan, who lived in the 2400 block of Columbia Street in Richmond, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.