Richmond man, 75, identified as victim in fatal crash Sunday in Chesterfield
A 75-year-old Richmond man has been identified by police as the victim of a fatal crash Sunday on Cogbill Road in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield police said Sonnyram A. Sookchan, 75, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu east in the 3900 block of the road when he ran off the right-hand side, over-corrected his steering and crossed both lanes of traffic before striking a tree at about 11:20 a.m.

Sookchan, who lived in the 2400 block of Columbia Street in Richmond, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash and asked anyone with information to contact them (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

