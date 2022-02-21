Richmond man arrested in Chesterfield after fatal drunken-driving incident

Chesterfield County police arrested a 22-year-old man from Richmond on Saturday in connection with a fatal drunken driving incident.

Officials say the crash occurred at around 8:50 a.m. near the 4400 block of Beulah Road near the Hopkins Road intersection.

A 2009 Dodge Charger traveling east on Beulah ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The passenger of the vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, according to a news release from the Chesterfield Police Department.

The passenger was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger’s name is being withheld until authorities can notify their next of kin. Police continue their investigation into this incident.

The driver, Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon, was arrested and faces two charges in relation to the crash: a DUI and DUI manslaughter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.