Richmond man arrested in hit-and-run crash fatal to Chesterfield motorcyclist

A Richmond man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the 9700 block of Ironbridge Road in which a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening, according to Chesterfield County Police.

Elvin D. McCray, 46, of the 1500 block of Silver Avenue in Richmond was arrested without incident Friday night and is being held without bond, according to Chesterfield Police Lt. Kylene R. Paranto. He had been sought by police on warrants of felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked and driving without a commercial driver's license in relation to the crash, which involved a dump truck and a motorcycle. McCray fled the scene on foot, police said.

Wade G. Bibey, 21, of the 2900 block of Warfield Ridge Terrace in Chester, died at the scene.

Chesterfield police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.