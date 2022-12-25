Richmond man charged with Christmas Eve slaying of Ashland man.

A Richmond man has been charged with the Christmas Eve slaying of an Ashland man at an apartment complex off U.S. 1 in Ashland.

Eric Joe Key, 59, was taken into custody Friday evening and charged with first-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the fatal shooting of James Edward Clarke, 59, Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. James Cooper said in a news release.

Cooper said deputies, along with officers from Ashland police, were called about 7:37 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of East Omni Court in the Ashland Woods Apartments for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Clarke, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hanover Fire & EMS paramedics.

Police said Key was immediately taken into custody in connection with the shooting and later charged with Clarke's slaying.

In an email, Cooper said it appears Key and Clarke were acquaintances, and witnesses stated the two men were arguing back and forth throughout the evening.

Neither Key nor Clarke lived at the address where the shooting occurred. Key resides on Alvin Street in Richmond, and Clarke lived on Jamestown Road in Ashland, Cooper said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hanover Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit a tip. Both