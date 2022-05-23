Richmond man charged with DUI maiming, reckless driving in fatal Chesterfield crash

A Richmond man has been charged with DUI maiming and reckless driving in a weekend crash in Chesterfield County that killed a passenger in his vehicle.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until relatives can be notified.

The driver, Franklin Chicas-Chavarria, who lives in the 4700 block of Cooks Road in Richmond, also was charged with having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. Police said additional charges are pending. He was being held at the Chesterfield County jail without bond.

Police said about 8:28 p.m Saturday, Chicas-Chavarria was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup in the 5800 block of Chesterwood Drive near Cogbill Road when he lost control of the vehicle. It left the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

The passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died Sunday, police said.

Chicas-Chavarria was injured but not critically.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the wreck and urged anyone with information to contact them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information can also be provided through the P3 app.