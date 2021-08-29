Richmond man dies in wrong-way crash on I-295 in Chesterfield

A Richmond man died Friday morning after the car he was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 295 stuck a minivan.

At 4:43 a.m. Friday, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a sedan heading the wrong way on I-295, but before troopers could find the car a crash was reported at the 14 mile marker in Chesterfield County.

Police said Fernando Rivera, 28, of Richmond, was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla north in the southbound lanes when the car hit a Volkswagen minivan in the center lane. Rivera died at the scene. The driver of the minivan was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren't considered life threatening.