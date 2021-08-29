Richmond man dies in wrong-way crash on I-295 in Chesterfield

A Richmond man died Friday morning after the car he was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 295 stuck a minivan.
At 4:43 a.m. Friday, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a sedan heading the wrong way on I-295, but before troopers could find the car a crash was reported at the 14 mile marker in Chesterfield County.
Police said Fernando Rivera, 28, of Richmond, was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla north in the southbound lanes when the car hit a Volkswagen minivan in the center lane. Rivera died at the scene. The driver of the minivan was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren't considered life threatening.
Police said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The incident is still being investigated.