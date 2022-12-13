Richmond man gets 18 years for attempting to shoot basketball rival in 'botched execution'

A young Richmond man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 18 years behind bars for attempting to shoot a rival with an assault-style rifle during a pickup basketball game that descended into violence. The judge noted the victim would have been killed had the gun not jammed after the defendant twice pulled the trigger.

"The evidence shows that this was a botched execution, and that's how the court saw it and that's what the court noted on the record," said Assistant Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Nael Abouzaki, who prosecuted the case. "But for the grace of God this [didn't end up] as a first-degree murder case."

Following a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Henrico Circuit Court, Judge John Marshall sentenced Curvonte Lamont Briley, 22, to 28 years in prison with 10 years suspended on his convictions of two counts each of attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The punishment was an upward departure from discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which for Briley was initially calculated at a range of 1 year and 5 months at the low end, to 3 years and 11 months at the high end. But because the two firearm convictions carry mandatory minimum terms of 3 and 5 years, respectively, the guidelines were adjusted to 8 years.

"This is another case where it's a senseless act on the behalf of the defendant over something that's meaningless," the prosecutor said. "It was a basketball game."

Evidence showed that Briley attempted to kill the victim with a Smith & Wesson Military & Police-15 semiautomatic rifle he brought to the basketball court outside the MathScience Innovation Center at 2401 Hartman St., in eastern Henrico on July 20, 2021. The victim became a target after he intervened in a dispute that resulted in members of Briley's team attacking the victim's friend after some "trash talking" on the court.

After the victim avoided being killed and got into his car to drive home, one of Briley's team members opened fire on the victim's car with another weapon, riddling it with bullets. He again escaped harm.

In August, a Henrico jury found Briley guilty of all four charges.

Briley bought the rifle on the street. But after the gun jammed during the basketball confrontation, he traded the rifle for a Glock handgun, "because he didn't want to walk around with a rifle that didn't work," Abouzaki said. But the person with whom Briley traded guns was able to fire the weapon the same day, the prosecutor said.

Briley identified the rifle to police as a fully automatic M-16 military rifle — as did the victim and witnesses — so it was identified as such at trial. But authorities subsequently described it, based on photos of the weapon found on Briley's cell phone, as a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 assault-style rifle. The rifle was never recovered.

According to a summary of evidence, the rifle confrontation unfolded after the victim, identified by the initials C.R., went to the MathScience Center to play pickup basketball. The victim and his friends won a few games but had to step aside after a loss, and when it was again their turn to play, they faced a team that included Briley.

After they began winning the game, there was some trash talk going back and forth, and a player on the victim's team called a player on the opposing team "soft," Abouzaki said.

That led to Briley punching the opposing player in the face, knocking him down. The other players on Briley's team joined in to assault that player, according to evidence.

At that point, C.R. didn't want to see his friend victimized in an assault by a mob, so he intervened, telling the opposing players that if they wanted to fight, it should be one-on-one instead of a mob. C.R. then began pulling people way from his friend.

Briley then retrieved his rifle from the bleachers and moved toward C.R. As the barrel of the rifle was pointed at C.R.'s chest, C.R. tripped over his feet and fell into the grass at the edge of the court. C.R. then propped himself up with his left arm and used his right arm as a shield.

C.R. told Briley that "it's not a big deal, it's only a basketball game," Abouzaki said. And as C.R. begged for his life, Briley pulled the trigger but the gun jammed.

C.R. then backpedaled from the grassy area to his car, and Briley followed with the rifle pointed at C.R.. When the pair reached the street, Briley pulled the trigger again. But the gun jammed a second time.

While on the street, Briley said, "I need some target practice, I'm going to catch a body" — which Abouzaki said is slang for killing someone. After Briley tried cocking his rifle three times, C.R. was able to get into his car.

But as he switched on the engine, his vehicle was sprayed with gunfire from one of Briley's teammates. One bullet pierced the windshield inches from his head; a second round went through a rear passenger door and into the rear window; a third round slammed into his child's car seat. C.R. then drove home and called police.

The teammate who fired the shots, Anthony Winston, 25, of Henrico, pleaded guilty to attempted malicious wounding, maliciously shooting at a vehicle and felony use of a firearm. In April, Winston was sentenced to 23 years with 18 years suspended, leaving him five years to serve.

"He wanted to impress Briley," Abouzaki said of Winston. "He was sitting in the bleachers and wasn't playing basketball. He was [like], I'll show you guys that I'm a tough guy. And while he's shooting his [gun], he actually fell into a ditch. He was trying, in a way, to prove himself and receive some street cred from his friends."

