Richmond man gets 19 years for fatally shooting innocent man over stolen backpack

A Richmond man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 19 years in prison for fatally shooting an innocent party in a dispute over a stolen backpack. The victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time and had nothing to do with the events that led to his death, a Richmond prosecutor said.

In describing the series of tragic events as a cascading set of dominos the defendant could have stopped, Richmond Circuit Judge Jacqueline S. McClenney sentenced Elijah Evans, 24, to 58 years in prison with 33 suspended on his convictions of second-degree murder, maliciously discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and two counts of felony use of a firearm.

Angered over the theft of his backpack several days earlier, Evans fired 13 shots through the door of a Southwood Apartments unit on June 21, 2021, killing Saul Alejandro Martinez Barrera, 22. His intended target, Luis Lemus, who had taken the backpack, escaped serious injury after running inside. He was shot in a finger.

"People are being shot on a daily basis, killed on a daily basis, shooting at others in broad daylight where there are children outside because of this behavior where you just act and react with firearms. Because that is your automatic go-to solution — versus calling the police or talking it out or maybe even the old-school [way] of fighting it out," Assistant Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Katherine Groover told the court in urging a active prison term of 24 years.

"But now you've armed yourself, and you'll do whatever it takes to [settle] your problem with that firearm, regardless of any concern for life," Groover said. "And unfortunately in this case, the person whose life was taken was completely innocent."

The judge opted for punishment near the mid-point of discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which for Evans was calculated at between 14 years and one month at the low end, and 23 years and seven months at the high end. In comments from the bench, the judge used a domino analogy to describe the events that led to Barrera's killing.

"When, how and under what conditions to confront people in a situation either causes all the dominos to fall, or stops them," McClenney said. "Unfortunately in this situation, all the dominos fell. I believe, Mr. Evans, that decisions are made in an instant. And they're often made out of anger, frustration. But the choices to remove the domino or keep it going [can be made more difficult depending on the circumstances]."

After a two-day trial in October, a Richmond jury found Evans guilty of second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree, but acquitted him of maliciously wounding Lemus.

According to the prosecution's summary of evidence, Richmond police responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of the shooting at 1429 Treehaven Drive in Southwood Apartments and discovered Barrera on the floor in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Soon after, police were notified that another man — later identified as Lemus — was being treated at Chippenham Hospital for a gunshot wound to his finger. Lemus told officers that he had been at the apartment with Barrera and both were shot by Evans.

Detectives later learned that several days earlier, Lemus had taken an backpack belonging to Evans that contained a gun, a passport and another form of identification. Then on June 21, 2021, Evans went to the Treehaven Drive apartment looking for Lemus and the backpack.

Lemus was outside the apartment when Evans approached him and demanded the bag. Evans was armed with a handgun and made that known to Lemus.

Lemus told Evans that the bag was inside the apartment and he would go inside and retrieve it for him. Evans was angry and asked someone on the sidewalk to call his brother.

Within a few minutes, a man Lemus believed was Evans' brother grabbed Lemus by the throat. Lemus was able to break free and attempted to run into the apartment, shutting the door on Evans and the other man.

Once inside, Lemus called out to Barrera, his friend, and asked him to help hold the door because Evans and the other man were trying to push their way inside. When Barrera came to Lemus' aid, Evans began shooting through the door, striking Barrera in the chest, shoulder and buttocks.

At the time of the shooting, two young girls were riding their bikes on the street outside the apartment and observed Evans fire the gun before running, Groover said in her summary. Lemus identified Evans as the shooter in a photo lineup and again at trial.

Neither Barrera nor Lemus lived at the apartment; Groover said they were hanging out with friends there.

Evans' attorney, Ali Amirshahi, acknowledged in remarks to the court that Barrera was innocent and blameless. But "his family knows that Luis Lemus is the one that set the train of consequences into motion that resulted in their loved one's death," the attorney said.

"I'm not taking away my client's responsibility for what happened," Amirshashi said. "But the main point here is that he didn't start this. The person that started this is free, walking the streets - despite stealing, lying to police and lying to Mr. Evans."

