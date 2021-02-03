Richmond man killed and woman injured after males open fire inside victims' car during I-85 ride

A couple were shot on an Interstate 85 exit ramp in Petersburg after they gave a ride to two people they met early Wednesday morning in Colonial Heights, according to police. The driver later died of his gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as Kenneth Michael Golding, 41, of Richmond. He died at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg.

The woman he was with suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was being treated at the same hospital, Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said in a news release. Police did not provide her identity but said she is 33.

Davenport said the couple provided a ride to two males they met in the 600 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

As they were leaving I-85 at the Squirrel Level Road exit in Petersburg about 1 a.m., the backseat passengers opened fire on the couple inside their Nissan Sentra, Davenport said. The two gunmen then fled on foot.